Take the Zacks Approach to Beat the Markets: Chewy, Pitney Bowes, 3M in Focus

Last week, the Dow Jones Industrial Average marginally gained 0.43%, whereas the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite declined by 1.89% and 3.61%, respectively.

After the Consumer Price Index, the Federal Reserve’s most-preferred gauge for inflation came up with a favorable reading for the month of June, the personal consumption expenditure price index (PCE) increased 0.1% and was up 2.5% from a year ago, in line with streets expectations. The year-over-year gain in PCE for the month of May was 2.6%. Personal income rose 0.2%, below the consensus estimate of 0.4%. Spending increased 0.3%, in line with street estimates, while the personal savings rate decreased to 3.4%.

The Department of Commerce reported that the advance estimate for the U.S. GDP growth rate increased at an annual rate of 2.8% in second-quarter 2024, against the real GDP growth of 1.4% in the first quarter. Q2 GDP growth is well above the consensus estimate of 1.9%.

Favorable macroeconomic conditions could boost the confidence of Fed officials that inflation is slowly moving toward its 2% target. All eyes will be on the July 30-31 Federal Open Market Committee meeting.

On the international front, ceasefire talks between Gaza and Israel have sent oil prices to a six-week low.

Regardless of market conditions, we, here at Zacks, provide investors with unbiased guidance on how to beat the market.

As usual, Zacks Research guided investors over the past three months with its time-tested methodologies. Given the prevailing market uncertainty, you may want to look at our feats to prepare better for your next action.

Here are some of our key achievements:

Chewy and Surmodics Following Zacks Rank Upgrade

Shares of Chewy, Inc. CHWY have gained 49.9% (versus the S&P 500’s 2.5% increase) since it was upgraded to a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) on May 22.

Another stock, Surmodics, Inc. SRDX, which was upgraded to a Zacks Rank #1 on May 20, has returned 19.7% (versus the S&P 500’s 2.9% increase) since then.

Zacks Rank, our short-term rating system, has earnings estimate revisions at its core. Empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

A hypothetical portfolio of Zacks Rank #1 stocks has returned +20.63% in the year-to-date period through April 1, 2024, vs. +11.3% for the S&P 500 index and +7.7% for the equal-weight version of the S&P 500 index.

This hypothetical portfolio returned +20.63% in 2023 vs. +24.83% for the S&P 500 index and +15% for the equal-weight S&P 500 index.

The portfolio of Zacks Rank #1 stocks is an equal-weight portfolio, while the S&P 500 index is a market-cap-weighted index that has been notably distorted by the concentrated performance of mega-cap stocks since October 2022.

The Zacks Model Portfolio — consisting of Zacks Rank #1 stocks — has outperformed the S&P index by more than 16 percentage points since 1988 (through April 1, 2024, the Zacks # 1 Rank stocks generated an annualized return of +27.6% since 1988 vs. +11.1% for the S&P 500 index).You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks Rank #1 stocks here >>>

Check Chewy’s historical EPS and Sales here>>>

Check Surmondics’s historical EPS and Sales here>>>



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Recommendation Upgrades Immersion and Pitney Bowes

Shares ofImmersion Corporation IMMR and Pitney Bowes Inc. PBI have advanced 44.7% (versus the S&P 500’s 2.9% increase) and 31.1% (versus the S&P 500’s 3.5% rise), respectively, since their Zacks Recommendation was upgraded to Outperform on May 20 and May 30, respectively.

While the Zacks Rank is our short-term rating system that is most effective over the one- to three-month holding horizon, the Zacks Recommendation aims to predict performance over the next 6 to 12 months. However, just like the Zacks Rank, the foundation for the Zacks Recommendation is trends in earnings estimate revisions.

The Zacks Recommendation classifies stocks into three groups — Outperform, Neutral and Underperform. While these recommendations are determined quantitatively, our analysts have the flexibility to override them for the 1100+ stocks they closely follow based on their better judgment of factors such as valuation, industry conditions and management effectiveness than the quantitative model.

To access our research reports with Zacks Recommendations for the 1100+ stocks we cover, click here>>>

Zacks Focus List Stocks 3M Company, CBRE Shoot Up

Shares of 3M Company MMM, which belongs to the Zacks Focus List, have gained 30.9% over the past 12 weeks. The stock was added to the Focus List on June 29, 2023. Another Focus-List holding, CBRE Group, Inc. CBRE, which was added to the portfolio on March 13, 2017, has returned 27.6% over the past 12 weeks. The S&P 500 has advanced 8.5% over this period.

The Focus List portfolio returned +10.23% in 2024 Q1 vs. +10.56% for the S&P 500 index and +7.9% for the equal-weight S&P 500 index.

The 50-stock Zacks Focus List model portfolio returned +31.44% in 2023 vs. +26.28% for the S&P 500 index and +13.61% for the equal-weight S&P 500 index. In 2022, the portfolio produced -15.2% vs. the S&P 500 index’s -17.96%.

Since 2004, the Focus List portfolio has produced an annualized return of +11.91% (through March 31, 2024). This compares to a +10.25% annualized return for the S&P 500 index in the same time period.

Unlock all of our powerful research, tools and analysis, including the Focus List, Zacks #1 Rank List, Equity Research Reports, Zacks Earnings ESP Filter, Premium Screener and more, as part of Zacks Premium. Gain full access now >>

Zacks ECAP Stocks Check Point Software & Oracle Make Significant Gains

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. CHKP, a component of our Earnings Certain Admiral Portfolio (ECAP), has jumped 20.9% over the past 12 weeks. Oracle Corporation (ORCL) has followed Check Point Software Technologies with 20% returns.

The Zacks Earnings Certain Admiral Portfolio (ECAP), which consists of 30 concentrated, ultra-defensive, long-term Buy and Hold stocks, has returned +9.08% in the year-to-date period (through March 31, 2024) vs. +10.42%.

In 2023, the portfolio returned +12.17% vs. +26.28% for the S&P 500 index. The portfolio returned -4.7% in 2022 vs. the S&P 500 index’s -17.96%.

With little to no turnover and annual rebalance periodicity, the ECAP seeks to minimize capital loss by holding shares of companies whose earnings streams exhibit a proven 20+ year track record of surviving recessionary periods with minimal impact on aggregate earnings growth relative to the overall S&P 500.

The ECAP and many other model portfolios are available as part of Zacks Advisor Tools, a cloud-based solution to access Zacks award-winning stock, mutual fund and ETF research. Click here to schedule a demo.

Zacks ECDP Stocks American Tower and Intercontinental Exchange Outperform Peers

American Tower Corporation AMT, which is part of our Earnings Certain Dividend Portfolio (ECDP), has returned 17.6% over the past 12 weeks. Another ECDP stock, Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. ICE, has also climbed 15.7% over the same time frame. Of course, the inclination of investors toward quality dividend stocks to secure an income stream amid heightened market volatility contributed to this performance.

Check American Tower’s dividend history here>>>

Check Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend history here>>>

With an extremely low Beta and a history of minimum earnings variability over the last 20+ years, this 25-stock portfolio helps significantly mitigate risk.

The Zacks Earnings Certain Dividend Portfolio (ECDP) has returned +4.47% in the year-to-date period (through March 31, 2024) vs. +10.42% for the S&P 500 index (IVV) and +6.9% for the Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL).

The portfolio returned -0.9% in 2023 vs. +26.28% for the S&P 500 index and +8.11% for NOBL. The portfolio returned -2.3% in 2022 vs. -17.96% for the S&P 500 index and -8.34% for NOBL.

Click here to access this portfolio on Zacks Advisor Tools.

Zacks Top 10 Stocks Freshpet Delivers Solid Returns

Freshpet, Inc. FRPT, from the Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2024, has jumped 35.9% year to date, which compares to the S&P 500 index’s +14.6% increase.

The Top 10 portfolio returned +19.56% in 2024 Q1 vs. +10.56% for the S&P 500 index and +7.9% for the equal-weight version of the index.

The Top 10 portfolio returned +25.15% in 2023 vs. +26.28% for the S&P 500 index. Since 2012, the Top 10 portfolio has produced a cumulative return of +1,060.9% through the end of 2023 vs. +360.1% for the S&P 500 index.

Since 2012, the Zacks Top 10 portfolio has produced an annualized return of +25.02% through the end of 2024 Q1 vs. +14.1% for the S&P 500 index and +12.7% for the equal-weight version of the index. The portfolio has produced a cumulative return of +1,442.3% vs. +403.03% for the S&P 500 index and +331.29% for the equal-weight index.

Free Report – 3 Stocks Sneaking Into Hydrogen Energy

Demand for clean hydrogen energy is projected to reach $500 billion by 2030 and grow 5-FOLD by 2050. No guarantees, but three companies are quietly getting the jump on their competition.

Zacks Investment Research is temporarily offering an urgent Special Report naming and explaining these emerging powerhouses primed to boom. Click below for Hydrogen Energy: 3 Industrial Giants to Ride the Next Renewable Energy Wave.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

American Tower Corporation (AMT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

3M Company (MMM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (CHKP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Surmodics, Inc. (SRDX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Freshpet, Inc. (FRPT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Immersion Corporation (IMMR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL): ETF Research Reports

CBRE Group, Inc. (CBRE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Chewy (CHWY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.