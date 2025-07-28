Take the Zacks Approach to Beat the Markets: AngloGold Ashanti, Caterpillar & Hershey in Focus

The U.S. markets continued their upward trajectory over the past week, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite closing at fresh all-time highs. The three widely followed U.S. indexes — the Nasdaq Composite, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 — increased by 0.64%, 1.31%, and 1.32%, respectively, last week. Investors found confidence mostly due to positive corporate earnings, and hopes of easing tariff rates and trade policies with major trading partners. However, underlying concerns over inflation (particularly tariff-driven) and some early signs of a broader economic slowdown remain, influencing the Federal Reserve's cautious approach to interest rates.

The Conference Board reported that the Leading Economic Indicator declined by 0.3% in June against the consensus estimate of 0.2%, indicating some early signs of a potential slowdown. Weakened consumer expectations and fewer manufacturing orders are keeping the index relatively low. The S&P Global's U.S. flash Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) data for July showed an acceleration in overall business activity, mostly driven by the services sector. However, the manufacturing PMI dropped to 49.5. The labor market continued to show resilience as initial jobless claims decreased 4,000 to 217,000 for the week ended July 19, suggesting limited new layoffs.

AngloGold Ashanti and NN Group Following Zacks Rank Upgrade

Shares of AngloGold Ashanti plc AU have gained 23.1% (versus the S&P 500’s 7.2% increase) since it was upgraded to a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) on May 19.

Another stock, NN Group N.V. NNGRY, which was upgraded to a Zacks Rank #1 on May 29, has returned 12.1% (versus the S&P 500’s 8.4% increase) since then.

Zacks Rank #1 stocks returned +6.51% in May 2025, which compares to +4.47% for the S&P 500 index and +4.12% for the equal-weight version of the index. This follows the Zacks Rank # 1 stocks’ +17.96% return in April vs. +15.04% for the S&P 500 index.

A hypothetical portfolio of Zacks Rank # 1 stocks returned +6.51% in May 2025, which compares to +4.47% for the S&P 500 index and +4.12% for the equal-weight version of the index. This follows the Zacks Rank # 1 stocks’ +17.96% return in April vs. +15.04% for the S&P 500 index.

This hypothetical portfolio has returned -2.59% in 2025 (through June 2) vs. -1.12% for the S&P 500 index and -4.41% for the equal-weight version of the index.

This portfolio returned +22.4% in 2024, vs. +28% for the S&P 500 index and +19.9% for the equal-weight version of the S&P 500 index.

This hypothetical portfolio returned +20.65% in 2023 vs. +24.83% for the S&P 500 index and +15% for the equal-weight S&P 500 index.

The Zacks Model Portfolio - consisting of Zacks Rank #1 stocks – has outperformed the S&P index by more than 12 percentage points since 1988 (through June 2, 2025, the Zacks # 1 Rank stocks generated an annualized average return of +23.5% vs. +11% for the S&P 500 index).

Zacks Recommendation Upgrades OptimizeRx & Artisan Partners Asset Management

Shares of OptimizeRx Corporation OPRX and Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. APAM have advanced 18.2% (versus the S&P 500’s 8.1% increase) and 14.6% (versus the S&P 500’s 6.3% increase) since their Zacks Recommendation was upgraded to Outperform on June 2 and June 9, respectively.

While the Zacks Rank is our short-term rating system that is most effective over the one- to three-month holding horizon, the Zacks Recommendation aims to predict performance over the next 6 to 12 months. However, just like the Zacks Rank, the foundation for the Zacks Recommendation is trends in earnings estimate revisions.

The Zacks Recommendation classifies stocks into three groups — Outperform, Neutral and Underperform. While these recommendations are determined quantitatively, our analysts have the flexibility to override them for the 1100+ stocks they closely follow based on their better judgment of factors such as valuation, industry conditions and management effectiveness than the quantitative model.

Zacks Focus List Stocks Intellia Therapeutics, Caterpillar Shoot Up

Shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. NTLA, which belongs to the Zacks Focus List, have gained 60.3% over the past 12 weeks. The stock was added to the Focus List on March 7, 2023. Another Focus-List holding, Caterpillar Inc. CAT, which was added to the portfolio on April 18, 2017, has returned 41.3% over the past 12 weeks. The S&P 500 has advanced by 15.7% over this period.

The 50-stock Focus List portfolio returned 8.84% in 2025 (through June 30, 2025) vs. +6.21% for the S&P 500 index and +4.82% for the equal-weight version of the index.

The Zacks Focus List portfolio returned +18.41% in 2024 vs. +25.04% for the S&P 500 index and +13% for the equal-weight S&P 500 index. The portfolio had returned +29.54% in 2023 vs. +26.28% for the S&P 500 index and +13.61% for the equal-weight S&P 500 index. In 2022, the portfolio returned -15.2% vs. the S&P 500 index’s -17.96%.

The portfolio leads the broader market over the preceding one, three, five and ‘since 2004’ periods. These annualized return comparisons are: +22.27% for the Focus List vs. +15.18% for the index over the one-year period, +22.61% vs. +19.71% over the 3-year period, +17.79% vs. +16.64% over the 5-year period, and +11.85% vs. +11.44% since 2004.

Zacks ECAP Stocks Intuit & Mettler-Toledo International Make Significant Gains

Intuit Inc. INTU, a component of our Earnings Certain Admiral Portfolio (ECAP), has jumped 27.1% over the past 12 weeks Mettler-Toledo International Inc. MTD has followed Intuit with 19.1% returns.

The Zacks Earnings Certain Admiral Portfolio (ECAP), which consists of 30 concentrated, ultra-defensive, long-term Buy-and-Hold stocks, returned +3.20% in the first quarter of 2025 vs. the S&P 500 index’s -4.30% decline (SPY ETF).

For the year 2024, the portfolio returned +16.26% vs. +24.89% for the S&P 500 index (SPY ETF).

In 2023, the portfolio returned +12.17% vs. +26.28% for the S&P 500 index. The portfolio returned -4.7% in 2022 vs. the S&P 500 index’s -17.96%.

With little to no turnover and annual rebalance periodicity, ECAP seeks to minimize capital loss by holding shares of companies whose earnings streams exhibit a proven 20+ year track record of surviving recessionary periods with minimal impact on aggregate earnings growth relative to the overall S&P 500.

Zacks ECDP Stocks Hershey and Illinois Tool Works Outperform Peers

Hershey Company HSY, which is part of our Earnings Certain Dividend Portfolio (ECDP), has returned 17.8% over the past 12 weeks. Another ECDP stock, Illinois Tool Works Inc. ITW, has increased 9% over the same time frame. Of course, the inclination of investors toward quality dividend stocks to secure an income stream amid heightened market volatility contributed to this performance.

Check Hershey’s dividend history here>>>

Check Illinois Tool Works' dividend history here>>>

With an extremely low beta and a history of minimum earnings variability over the last 20+ years, this 25-stock portfolio helps to significantly mitigate risk.

The Zacks Earnings Certain Dividend Portfolio (ECDP) returned +5.74% in 2025 Q1 vs. the S&P 500 index’s -2.41% pullback and the Dividend Aristocrats ETF’s (NOBL) +3.11% return.

For the full year 2024, the portfolio returned +6.95% vs. +24.89% for the S&P 500 index and +6.72% for NOBL.

The portfolio returned -0.9% in 2023 vs. +26.28% for the S&P 500 index and +8.11% for NOBL. The portfolio returned -2.3% in 2022 vs. -17.96% for the S&P 500 index and -8.34% for NOBL.

Zacks Top 10 Stock MasTec Delivers Solid Returns

MasTec, Inc. MTZ, from the Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2025, has jumped 36.8% year to date compared with the S&P 500 index’s 8.7% increase.

The Top 10 portfolio returned +11.8% this year (through the end of June 2025) vs. +6.2% for the S&P 500 index and +4.8% for the equal-weight version of the index.

The Top 10 portfolio returned +62.98% in 2024, vs. +25.04% for the S&P 500 index and +13% for the equal-weight version of the index. The portfolio had returned +25.15% in 2023 vs. +26.28% for the S&P 500 index.

Since 2012, the Top 10 portfolio has produced a cumulative return of +2,246.8% through the end of June 2025 vs. +502.3% for the S&P 500 index and +373.4% for the equal-weight version of the index. The portfolio has produced an average return of +26.3% in the period 2012 through June 30, 2025, vs. +14.3% for the S&P 500 index and +12.2% for the equal-weight version of the index.

