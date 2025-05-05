Take the Zacks Approach to Beat the Markets: ADMA Biologics, Limbach, Quest Diagnostics in Focus

The three most widely followed indexes in the United States have ended the past trading week on a positive note. The Nasdaq Composite, the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average have gained by 3.52%, 2.86%, and 3.41%, respectively. Though the overall economic condition is still gloomy due to major shifts in the U.S. foreign tariff policy, weak economic data, and rising geopolitical tension, investors are betting on strong earnings results and the possibility of a significant reduction in import duties by the Trump administration after trade deals with major trading partners.

The Gross Domestic Product (GDP) contracted for the first time in three years. In Q1 2025, GDP grew at a 0.3% annualized rate compared to 2.4% in the previous quarter. The consumer sentiment index reported by the University of Michigan for April came in at 52.2, down sharply from 57.0 in March, marking the lowest since July 2022. The consumer confidence index fell to 86 in April from 92.9 in March. The Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) index remained flat in March, however, Personal consumption and personal income grew by 0.7% and 0.5% respectively in March compared to street expectations of 0.5% and 0.4%.

The Institute of Supply Management (ISM) reported that the manufacturing PMI (purchasing managers’ index) for April contracted to 48.7% from 49% in March. It is important to note that any reading below 50% indicates contraction in manufacturing activities. The U.S. labor market remains resilient. Nonfarm payrolls increased by 177,000 in April, exceeding analyst expectations, whereas the unemployment rate remained unchanged at 4.2%.

ADMA Biologics and Intrepid Potash Following Zacks Rank Upgrade

Shares of ADMA Biologics, Inc. ADMA have gained 48.6% (versus the S&P 500’s 3% decrease) since it was upgraded to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) on March 4.

Another stock, Intrepid Potash, Inc. IPI, which was upgraded to a Zacks Rank #2 on March 6, has returned 28.9% (versus the S&P 500’s 2.9% decrease) since then.

A hypothetical portfolio of Zacks Rank # 1 (Strong Buy) stocks returned -3.48% in January 2025 (through February 3rd) vs. -0.60% for the S&P 500 index and -2.75% for the equal-weight version of the index

This portfolio returned +22.3% in 2024, vs. +28% for the S&P 500 index and +19.9% for the equal-weight version of the S&P 500 index.

This hypothetical portfolio returned +20.63% in 2023 vs. +24.83% for the S&P 500 index and +15% for the equal-weight S&P 500 index.

The portfolio of Zacks Rank #1 stocks is an equal-weight portfolio, while the S&P 500 index is a market-cap-weighted index that has been notably distorted by the concentrated performance of mega-cap stocks since late 2022.

The Zacks Model Portfolio - consisting of Zacks Rank #1 stocks – has outperformed the S&P index by almost 13 percentage points since 1988 (through the end of January 2025, the Zacks # 1 Rank stocks generated an annualized average return of +23.9% since 1988 vs. +11.3% for the S&P 500 index).

Zacks Recommendation Upgrades Limbach and Dave

Shares of Limbach Holdings, Inc. LMB and Dave Inc. DAVE have advanced 40.8% (versus the S&P 500’s 2.8% increase) and 21.7% (versus the S&P 500’s 1.4% increase) since their Zacks Recommendation was upgraded to Outperform on March 14 and March 13, respectively.

While the Zacks Rank is our short-term rating system that is most effective over the one- to three-month holding horizon, the Zacks Recommendation aims to predict performance over the next 6 to 12 months. However, just like the Zacks Rank, the foundation for the Zacks Recommendation is trends in earnings estimate revisions.

The Zacks Recommendation classifies stocks into three groups — Outperform, Neutral and Underperform. While these recommendations are determined quantitatively, our analysts have the flexibility to override them for the 1100+ stocks they closely follow based on their better judgment of factors such as valuation, industry conditions and management effectiveness than the quantitative model.

Zacks Focus List Stocks Constellation Brands, Cheniere Energy Shoot Up

Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. STZ, which belongs to the Zacks Focus List, have gained 8.2% over the past 12 weeks. The stock was added to the Focus List on April 18, 2017. Another Focus-List holding, Cheniere Energy, Inc. LNG, which was added to the portfolio on September 6, 2022, has returned 2.3% over the past 12 weeks. The S&P 500 has decreased 6.2% over this period.

The Focus List portfolio returned -2.96% in the first quarter of 2025 vs. -4.30% for the S&P 500 index and -0.61% for the equal-weight version of the index.

The 50-stock Zacks Focus List portfolio returned +18.41% in 2024 vs. +25.04% for the S&P 500 index and +13% for the equal-weight S&P 500 index. The portfolio had returned +29.54% in 2023 vs. +26.28% for the S&P 500 index and +13.61% for the equal-weight S&P 500 index. In 2022, the portfolio returned -15.2% vs. the S&P 500 index’s -17.96%.

Since 2004, the Focus List portfolio has produced an annualized return of +11.39% (through the end of 2025 Q1). This compares to a +10.03% annualized return for the S&P 500 index and +9.87% for the equal-weight version of the index in the same time period.

The portfolio lags the broader market over the preceding year, but leads over the preceding 3, 5, and 10-year periods.

Zacks ECAP Stocks Monster Beverage & Rollins Make Significant Gains

Monster Beverage Corporation MNST, a component of our Earnings Certain Admiral Portfolio (ECAP), has jumped 30.1% over the past 12 weeks. Rollins, Inc. ROL has followed Monster Beverage with 14.2% returns.

The Zacks Earnings Certain Admiral Portfolio (ECAP), which consists of 30 concentrated, ultra-defensive, long-term Buy-and-Hold stocks, returned +3.20% in the first quarter of 2025 vs. the S&P 500 index’s -4.30% decline (SPY ETF).

For the year 2024, the portfolio returned +16.26% vs. +24.89% for the S&P 500 index (SPY ETF).

In 2023, the portfolio returned +12.17% vs. +26.28% for the S&P 500 index. The portfolio returned -4.7% in 2022 vs. the S&P 500 index’s -17.96%.

With little to no turnover and annual rebalance periodicity, ECAP seeks to minimize capital loss by holding shares of companies whose earnings streams exhibit a proven 20+ year track record of surviving recessionary periods with minimal impact on aggregate earnings growth relative to the overall S&P 500.

Zacks ECDP Stocks Coca-Cola and Quest Diagnostics Outperform Peers

The Coca-Cola Company KO, which is part of our Earnings Certain Dividend Portfolio (ECDP), has returned 13.5% over the past 12 weeks. Another ECDP stock, Quest Diagnostics Incorporated DGX, has increased 7.9% over the same time frame. Of course, the inclination of investors toward quality dividend stocks to secure an income stream amid heightened market volatility contributed to this performance.

With an extremely low beta and a history of minimum earnings variability over the last 20+ years, this 25-stock portfolio helps to significantly mitigate risk.

The Zacks Earnings Certain Dividend Portfolio (ECDP) returned +5.74% in 2025 Q1 vs. the S&P 500 index’s -2.41% pullback and the Dividend Aristocrats ETF’s (NOBL) +3.11% return.

For the full-year 2024, the portfolio returned +6.95% vs. +24.89% for the S&P 500 index and +6.72% for NOBL.

The portfolio returned -0.9% in 2023 vs. +26.28% for the S&P 500 index and +8.11% for NOBL. The portfolio returned -2.3% in 2022 vs. -17.96% for the S&P 500 index and -8.34% for NOBL.

Zacks Top 10 Stock Primo Brands Delivers Solid Returns

Primo Brands Corporation PRMB, from the Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2025, has jumped 7.4% year to date, compared with the S&P 500 index’s 3.3% decrease.

The Top 10 portfolio returned -11% this year in 2025 Q1 vs. -4.3% for the S&P 500 index and -0.61% for the equal-weight version of the index.

The Top 10 portfolio returned +62.98% in 2024, vs. +25.04% for the S&P 500 index and +13% for the equal-weight version of the index. The portfolio had returned +25.15% in 2023 vs. +26.28% for the S&P 500 index.

Since 2012, the Top 10 portfolio has produced a cumulative return of +1767.4% through the end of 2025 Q1 vs. +437.9% for the S&P 500 index and +348.9% for the equal-weight version of the index. The portfolio has produced an average return of +24.2% in the period 2012 through 2025 Q1 vs. +11.79% for the S&P 500 index and +9.89% for the equal-weight version of the index.

