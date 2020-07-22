Take-up in Intesa's bid for UBI doubles to 17.2% - bourse data

MILAN, July 22 (Reuters) - Investors have tendered shares in Intesa Sanpaolo's ISP.MI takeover bid for UBI Banca UBI.MI equal to 17.16% of the target's capital, the Italian bourse said on Wednesday.

That compares with a take-up of 8.49% on Tuesday.

The offer runs until July 28 and needs acceptance from 50% of UBI's capital plus one share to be valid.

(Reporting by Valentina Za, editing by Giulia Segreti)

((valentina.za@thomsonreuters.com; +39 02 6612 9526;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.