Take Two's (TTWO) Q4 Earnings Decline Y/Y, Revenues Rise

Take Two Interactive Software TTWO reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 earnings of 95 cents per share, down 49.5% year over year.



Net revenues increased 4.9% year over year to $903.3 million. Net bookings increased 7.8% to $845.8 million.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings and revenues was pegged at $1.01 per share and $873 million, respectively.



NBA 2K22, Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online and GTA V, Tiny Tina's Wonderlands, WWE 2K22, Red Dead Redemption 2 and Red Dead Online, Top Eleven, Two Dots, and GTA: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition were the biggest contributors to the company’s fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 top line.



Digital revenues (89.6% of revenues) improved 8.5% year over year to $833.3 million. Physical retail and other segment revenues (10.4% of revenues) increased 35.3% year over year to $96.7 million.



Recurrent consumer spending (virtual currency, add-on content and in-game purchases, including the allocated value of virtual currency and add-on content incorporated in special editions of certain games) increased 1% year over year and accounted for 63% of total net revenues.



Net bookings from recurrent consumer spending decreased 6% year over year and accounted for 60% of total net bookings.



On Jan 9, 2022 Take-Two entered into a definitive agreement under which Take-Two will acquire all the outstanding shares of Zynga. The transaction, which is anticipated to close on May 23, 2022, is subject to the approval of both Take-Two and Zynga stockholders and the satisfaction of other customary closing conditions.

Top-Line Details

Region-wise, revenues from the United States (59.9% of revenues) increased 8.5% year over year to $557.3 million. International revenues (40.1% of revenues) increased 14.4% year over year to $372.7 million.



On the basis of platforms, revenues from console (71.5% of revenues) increased 9.3% year over year to $664.8 million. Revenues from PC and other (17.5% of revenues) increased 14.6% year over year to $163 million. Revenues from mobile (11% of revenues) increased 14.5% year over year to $102.3 million.

Operating Details

Take Two’s gross profit decreased 5.1% year over year to $531.4 million. Reported gross margin of 58.8% contracted 620 basis points on a year-over-year basis.



Operating expenses increased 32.4% year over year to $402.5 million.



Operating income came in at $128.9 million, plunging 49.5% year over year. The operating margin was 14.3% compared with the year-ago quarter’s 29.6%.

Balance Sheet

As of Mar 31, 2022, Take Two had $2.55 billion in cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments compared with $2.73 billion as of Dec 31, 2021.

Guidance

For the first quarter of fiscal 2023, Take Two expects GAAP net revenues between $810 million and $860 million. The company expects earnings between 80 and 90 cents per share.



Net bookings are projected between $700 million and $750 million.

