Take Two's (TTWO) Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Up Y/Y

Take Two Interactive Software TTWO reported third-quarter fiscal 2022 earnings of $1.24 per share, down 21% year over year.



Net revenues increased 4.9% year over year to $903.3 million. Net Bookings increased 6.4% to $866.1 million.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings and revenues was pegged at $1.13 per share and $884 million, respectively.



NBA 2K22 and NBA 2K21; Grand Theft Auto Online and Grand Theft Auto V; Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition, Red Dead Redemption 2 and Red Dead Online; Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas, Borderlands 3; and Two Dots were the biggest contributors to the company’s third-quarter fiscal 2022 top line.



Digital revenues (88.1% of revenues) increased 7.1% year over year to $759.7 million. Physical retail and other segment revenues (11.9% of revenues) declined 8.7% year over year to $107.5 million.



Recurrent consumer spending (virtual currency, add-on content and in-game purchases, including the allocated value of virtual currency and add-on content incorporated in special editions of certain games) was relatively flat and contributed 61% to total revenues.

Top-Line Details

Region-wise, revenues from the United States (59.2% of revenues) increased 1.2% year over year to $534.9 million. International revenues (40.8% of revenues) increased 10.8% year over year to $368.4 million.



On the basis of platforms, revenues from console (73.7% of revenues) increased 1.4% year over year to $665.5 million. Revenues from PC and other (14.8% of revenues) dropped 1.2% year over year to $133.9 million. Revenues from mobile (11.5% of revenues) surged 49.9% year over year to $103.8 million.

Operating Details

Take Two’s gross profit increased 7.4% year over year to $552.9 million. Reported gross margin of 61.2% expanded 140 basis points on a year-over-year basis.



Operating expenses increased 17.8% year over year to $398.8 million.



Operating income came in at $154.1 million, falling 12.5% year over year. Operating margin was 17.1% compared with the year-ago quarter’s 20.5%.

Balance Sheet

As of Dec 31, 2021, Take Two had $2.73 billion in cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments compared with $3.05 billion as of Sep 30, 2021.

Guidance

For fourth-quarter fiscal 2022, Take Two expects GAAP net revenues between $835 million and $885 million. The company expects earnings between 46 and 56 cents per share.



Net bookings are projected between $808 million and $858 million.



For fiscal 2022, net bookings are expected between $3.37 billion and $3.42 billion. GAAP net revenues are likely to be $3.41-$3.46 billion. Take Two expects earnings between $3.10 per share and $3.20.

Take-Two Interactive currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



