Take Two's (TTWO) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Decrease Y/Y

Take Two Interactive Software TTWO reported third-quarter fiscal 2020 GAAP earnings of $1.43 per share, down 8.9% year over year.



Net revenues declined 25.5% from the year-ago quarter to $930.1 million.



Recurrent consumer spending (virtual currency, add-on content and in-game purchases, including the allocated value of virtual currency and add-on content incorporated in special editions of certain games) increased 15% and accounted for 37% of total GAAP net revenues.



Recurrent consumer spending on Grand Theft Auto Online grew 54% driven by Rockstar Games’ continued release of new content.



Top-Line Details



Digital revenues (74.2% of revenues) increased 17.8% year over year to $700.3 million. Notably, growth was driven by NBA 2K20 and NBA 2K19, Grand Theft Auto Online and Grand Theft Auto V, The Outer Worlds, Red Dead Redemption 2 and Red Dead Online, Borderlands 3, Sid Meier’s Civilization VI, Social Point’s mobile offerings, and WWE SuperCard and WWE 2K20.



However, revenues from Physical retailer and other segments (21.2% of revenues) decreased 64.9% to $242.1 million.



Region-wise, revenues from the United States (57.7% of revenues) decreased 17.6% year over year to $536.8 million. Moreover, revenues from International markets (42.3% of revenues) decreased 34.1% to $393.2 million.



On the basis of platforms, revenues from console (73.1% of revenues) decreased 40.6% to $679.8 million while revenues from PC and other (26.9% of revenues) surged 140.1% to $250.3 million.



Booking Details



Net bookings of $888.2 million declined 43.2% on a year-over-year basis.



Net bookings from recurrent consumer spending grew 6% year over year and accounted for 41% of total net bookings.



Notably, Catalog accounted for $359.7 million of net bookings. Strong demand for Grand Theft Auto, Red Dead Redemption, and Social Point’s mobile offerings was observed in the reported quarter.



Digitally-delivered net bookings (77.7% of net bookings) declined 1.9% to $690.6 million. Moreover, bookings from Physical retail (22.3% of net bookings) and other segments declined 77.1% to $97.6 million.



Operating Details



Take Two’s gross profit increased 40.8% year over year to $493 million. Reported gross margin of 53% expanded significantly from 28% in the year-ago quarter.



Reported operating expenses increased 5.9% year over year to $316.2 million, primarily due to higher research & development (R&D) and general & administrative (G&A) expenses in the quarter. R&D and G&A expenses increased 32.4% and 19.7%, respectively, on a year-over-year basis.



Meanwhile, selling & marketing (S&M) expenses decreased 15% year over year to $137.1 million in the reported quarter.



Income from operations came in at $176.8 million, up 241.5% year over year. Operating margin of 19% expanded significantly from 4.1% in the year-ago quarter.



Guidance



For the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020, Take Two expects GAAP net revenues between $635 million and $685 million. The company projects GAAP earnings between 92 cents and $1.12 per share.



Net bookings are projected between $540 million and $580 million. Significant contribution to net bookings is expected to be made by Grand Theft Auto Online and Grand Theft Auto V, NBA 2K20, Red Dead Redemption 2 and Red Dead Online, Sid Meier’s Civilization VI and Borderlands 3.



The company projects recurrent consumer spending to grow approximately 10% year over year, driven primarily by growth in Grand Theft Auto Online and Red Dead Online.



Moreover, digitally delivered net bookings are expected to increase over 20%. The company assumes that 66% of current generation console games will be delivered digitally, up from 57% in the same period last year.



For fiscal 2020, net bookings are expected between $2.8 billion and $2.85 billion. GAAP net revenues are likely to be in the range of $2.96-$3.01 billion.



Take Two projects GAAP earnings of $3.38-$3.58 per share. The company projects operating cash flow to be more than $500 million.



Take Two expects recurrent consumer spending for the NBA 2K20 franchise to grow in strong double digits in fiscal 2020.



