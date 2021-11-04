Take Two's (TTWO) Q2 Earnings Fall Y/Y Despite Top-Line Growth

Take Two Interactive Software TTWO reported second-quarter fiscal 2022 earnings of 9 cents per share, down 89.5% year over year.



Net revenues increased 2% year over year to $858.2 million. Net Bookings increased 3% to $984.9 million.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings and revenues was pegged at $1.35 per share and $860 million, respectively.



NBA 2K22 and NBA 2K21; Grand Theft Auto Online and Grand Theft Auto V; Red Dead Redemption 2 and Red Dead Online; Borderlands 3; Two Dots; Sid Meier’s Civilization VI and Dragon City were the biggest contributors to the company’s second-quarter fiscal 2022 top line.



Digital revenues (90.8% of revenues) improved 7.4% year over year to $779.1 million. Physical retail and other segment revenues (9.2% of revenues) declined 31.5% year over year to $79.1 million.



Recurrent consumer spending (virtual currency, add-on content and in-game purchases, including the allocated value of virtual currency and add-on content incorporated in special editions of certain games) increased 8% year over year and accounted for 66% of total revenues.

Top-Line Details

Region-wise, revenues from the United States (60% of revenues) increased 2.3% year over year to $514.9 million. International revenues (40% of revenues) increased 1.7% year over year to $343.3 million.



On the basis of platforms, revenues from console (69.5% of revenues) decreased 7% year over year to $596.1 million. Revenues from PC and other (17.1% of revenues) increased 6% year over year to $147 million. Revenues from mobile (13.4% of revenues) surged 88.1% year over year to $82.3 million.

Operating Details

Take Two’s gross profit decreased 1.7% year over year to $401.5 million. Reported gross margin of 46.8% contracted 180 basis points on a year-over-year basis.



Operating expenses increased 30% year over year to $381.4 million.



Operating income came in at $20.2 million, plunging 82.5% year over year. Operating margin was 2.3% compared with the year-ago quarter’s 13.7%.

Balance Sheet

As of Sep 30, 2021, Take Two had $3.05 billion in cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments compared with $2.53 billion as of Jun 30, 2021.

Guidance

For the third quarter of fiscal 2022, Take Two expects GAAP net revenues between $840 million and $890 million. The company expects earnings between 85 and 95 cents per share.



Net bookings are projected between $800 million and $850 million.



For fiscal 2022, net bookings are expected between $3.3 billion and $3.4 billion. GAAP net revenues are likely to be $3.35-$3.45 billion. Take Two expects earnings between $2.75 per share and $3 per share.

