Take-Two's (TTWO) Mafia: The Old Country to Release in 2025

Take-Two Interactive Software TTWO and Hangar 13 have officially unveiled Mafia: The Old Country, a new addition to the highly praised action-adventure series. The game is set to release in 2025 and will be available on PlayStation5, Xbox Series X|S and PC via Steam. More details of the game will be revealed in December 2024.



The announcement was accompanied by a captivating teaser trailer that set the tone for the game. Mafia: The Old Country promises to explore the origins of organized crime through a gritty narrative set in the rough and unforgiving world of 1900s Sicily. Fans can expect a survival-driven storyline enriched with the series’ hallmark authentic realism and compelling storytelling.



Since its debut in 2002 with the original Mafia game, the franchise has garnered widespread acclaim and sold more than 34 million copies across various platforms. The series is celebrated for its deep narrative, stellar performances and meticulous attention to historical detail, making it a standout in the action-adventure genre.

Take-Two’s Upcoming Games to Aid Long-Term Prospects

Take-Two is gearing up for a series of major game releases in fiscal 2025 that are poised to bolster its long-term growth and success. This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company’s immersive core will be highlighted by the launches of NBA 2K25 and WWE 2K25, which are anticipated to build on the franchise's extensive gameplay and rich content. Additionally, Grand Theft Auto VI, a highly awaited title, has been rescheduled for a release in Fall 2025. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



In the strategy genre, 2K and Firaxis Games are set to launch Sid Meier's Civilization VII on Feb 11, 2025. This new installment in the acclaimed franchise will be available across multiple platforms, with features supporting cross-play and cross-progression.



Moreover, 2K and Gearbox Software will release Borderlands 4 in 2025, continuing the popular looter-shooter series on current-generation consoles and PC. This title will further enhance Take-Two’s portfolio with its distinct gameplay style and established fan base.



Together, these anticipated releases across various genres and platforms are expected to significantly contribute to Take-Two’s long-term growth. By continuing to deliver high-profile titles and expanding into new gaming areas, the company aims to solidify its market presence and drive sustained success in the competitive gaming industry.



TTWO faces tough competition from companies like Microsoft MSFT, NetEase NTES and Electronic Arts EA in the gaming sector.



Shares of the company have lost 3.8% in the year-to-date period compared with the Zacks Consumer & Discretionary sector’s decline of 0.8%. Shares of MSFT, NTES and EA have returned 13%, 3.2% and 8.9%, respectively, in the same time frame.

Conclusion

TTWO’s expanding gaming portfolio is a major positive, which bodes well for the long-term growth of the company. However, competition in the gaming sector remains a concern.



Take Two’s biggest problem is that it depends heavily on a handful of franchises, including GTA, Red Dead Redemption and NBA 2K series. The underperformance of any of these franchises is bound to have a negative impact on the top line and profitability.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for TTWO’s second-quarter fiscal 2025 earnings per share is pegged at 91 cents, which has decreased 3 cents in the past 30 days. The consensus mark for fiscal 2025 earnings is pegged at $2.59 per share, which has decreased a cent in the past 30 days.

