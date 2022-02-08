Take-Two's (TTWO) Earnings Makes the Stock Look Like Value

When Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO) announced their Q4 earnings yesterday, it was what business news talking heads like to call a "mixed bag." They beat on EPS and missed on revenue, while issuing guidance that followed the same pattern, higher-than-expected for earnings and lower on revenue. After some wild swings initially as traders digested the numbers, the stock has settled around two percent lower than it closed that day, which suggests that the market is placing more weight on revenue than profit.

In the current environment, where growth is a lot less desirable than it has been, that makes sense, but the drop in TTWO rests on some assumptions about the business and the stock that don’t stand up when you look at the numbers. It assumes that they are one of those companies whose value comes primarily from projected growth, where profitability is secondary, but Take-Two is way past that point.

They have been making significant profits for some time, with their last quarterly loss coming back in 2017. In that time, they have accumulated a significant cash position and strengthened their balance sheet to the point where they have $2.3 billion of cash on hand versus debt of only around $240 million, with free cash flow over the last year of over $440 million. Those look more like the stats of a mature company than the kind of high-multiple, leveraged firms that have been hit hard so far this year.

Then, if you look at the projected growth and prospects for TTWO in that context, far from being a growth-driven, overvalued stock, it starts to look like pretty good value at these levels.

The projected growth comes mainly from the company’s two big franchises, Grand Theft Auto and NBA 2K. But if Take-Two is going to exceed expectations, it will probably come as the result of other, less well-known games and there are plenty of them planned over the next few years. There is no way of knowing which, if any, of these titles will take off, but it will only take one or two successes outside of the big two franchises to make a significant difference to both revenue and earnings.

To this point, TTWO hasn’t been hit as hard as some, but is still down around 20% over the last year:

There are a couple of reasons for that, both of which are out of the company’s control, but neither of which is likely to have a negative impact beyond that which is already priced in.

First, there is a recognition that the video game industry benefitted from people staying home during the pandemic, and that that effect is fading. Indeed, CEO Strauss Zelnick said yesterday that the boost from that is over, but that isn’t necessarily true in the long run. That boost will have introduced more people to existing franchises, making it more likely that updates will outperform expectations.

Then there is Microsoft's (MSFT) takeover of Activision Blizzard (ATVI). One might think this would hurt TTWO, but Zelnick said he doesn’t see that having any major impact on their business. He'll be right if Take-Two's new games and updates to existing franchises are good enough, but there is also something else about that deal that will be a positive for Take-Two: It is another sign of the scramble by big tech firms to get into gaming as part of a move towards a metaverse, something that can only enhance the perceived value of a big player in the space.

When a company beats on earnings and misses on revenue, it shows that they were more profitable than expected, and that is the key to Take-Two’s prospects. They are being judged by the market as if they were a young company whose stock is priced purely on growth, but that isn’t the case. At under 25x forward earnings, TTWO looks more like good value than anything.

