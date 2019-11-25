Take-Two's Sid Meier's Civilization VI Available on Console

Take-Two Interactive Software TTWO recently launched its popular turn-based strategy video game, Sid Meier’s Civilization VI, for the Xbox One and PS4 for $59.99.



The company also launched Civilization VI Expansion Bundle for Xbox One, PS4 and Nintendo Switch system for $49.99. Notably, the Gathering Storm expansion is available on iOS for $39.99.



Take-Two launched Sid Meier’s Civilization VI on other gaming platforms on Oct 21, 2016 and has garnered popularity among gamers. Per a Statista Report, monthly number of peak concurrent players of Civilization VI worldwide reached 44.35 thousand on Steam in October 2019.



Civilization VI Details



Developed in collaboration with Aspyr for consoles, Sid Meier’s Civilization VI offers players with access to 24 different global leaders (27 for PS4) from various countries and across history, which include Cleopatra, Gandhi and Alexander the Great. Players will be approach their quest in any way they choose with each of the leaders possessing unique abilities, units and infrastructure.



Additionally, Take-Two has launched Civilization VI for console with four additional content packs namely Viking Scenario Pack, Poland Civilization & Scenario Pack, Australia Civilization & Scenario Pack and Persia and Macedon Civilization & Scenario Pack.

Players will begin from the ancient times by settling in uncharted lands and then progress through the game by improving surroundings, discovering new cultures and constructing districts and cities.



The challenge is to expand domains from humble beginnings to modern time by unlocking boosts that speed an empire's progress through history.



Players will interact with other leaders in the game to form allegiances or engage in warfare, or research new technologies during gameplay.



Moreover, Civilization VI also comes with an online multiplayer platform that provides a chance for players to compete and socialize in order to become a dominant force on the world map.



The ultimate goal for players in the game is to achieve prosperity either through a superior military presence or scientifically advanced technology or cultural distinction.



Civilization VI Expansion Bundle Details



The Expansion Bundle which contains both the Rise and Fall and Gathering Storms expansions comes with 16 new civilizations, 18 new leaders and major enhancements to gameplay, such as Great Ages.



In Rise and Fall, players will have fight to sustain their empire’s dominance while also trying to usher in a Golden Age. The risks of disloyalty and rebellion will be ever present trying to push the empire into a Dark Age but players will have to rise and overcome all these challenges to bring in the Heroic Age.



In Gathering Storm, players will be exposed to natural disasters like volcanic eruptions or storms that can pillage or destroy improvements and districts. With an evolving global ecosystem, and addition of the World Congress, players will have the opportunity to bring about changes.



Expanding Portfolio: A Key Catalyst



The launch of Sid Meir’s Civilization VI for consoles strengthens Take Two’s portfolio ahead of the holiday season. The company’s strong slate of releases that includes Borderlands 3, Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey and The Outer Worlds are expected to drive revenues in the near term.



However, Take-Two faces significant competition from the likes of Activision ATVI, Electronic Arts EA and Zynga ZNGA, among others.



Release of EA’s Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and Activision’s Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is expected intensify competition in the video gaming space, prior to the upcoming holiday season.



Currently, Take-Two carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



