Take-Two's Rockstar Games unveils 'GTA VI' trailer, to release game in 2025

Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

December 04, 2023 — 07:26 pm EST

Written by Chandni Shah for Reuters ->

Dec 4 (Reuters) - Rockstar Games, owned by Take-Two Interactive Software TTWO.O, on Monday released a trailer of the latest installment of its best-selling "Grant Theft Auto" (GTA) videogame franchise, ending a years-long wait.

"GTA VI" will be released in 2025, according to the trailer posted to the studio's YouTube channel, after a version was leaked on social media. The trailer was widely expected to be released only by Tuesday morning.

The teaser for the game came in more than a decade after the launch of its predecessor and will coincide with the 25th anniversary of Rockstar Games.

Several analysts have predicted the new title would be an instant hit with billions of dollars in sales each year.

A hack last year released dozens of development videos of "GTA VI", showing footages of robberies, gunplay and open-world driving in what was one of the biggest gaming leaks.

(Reporting by Chandni Shah in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((Chandni.shah@thomsonreuters.com;))

