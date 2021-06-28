Take Two (TTWO) Unveils Latest Kerbal Space Program for Consoles

Take Two Interactive’s TTWO shares have gained 26.1% in the past year compared with the Zacks Toys/Games/Hobbies industry’s rally of 19.3%. The upside can be attributed to a strong portfolio of franchises.



The company continues to benefit from an expanding portfolio. Recently, Take-Two’s Private Division along with Squad and Bitworks announced that Kerbal Space Program Enhanced Edition will be available on PS 5 and X Box Series X this fall.



In Kerbal Space Program, players are responsible for the development of the Kerbal’s space Exploration program and assembling functional spacecraft. The game is based on aerodynamic and orbital physics.



The latest version of the game comes with several hardware advancements and developments, which feature an upgraded resolution, improved frame rate, better textures and advanced shaders for a better overall visual impression for players.



The console-enabled game will be available at $39.99. Players who already own copies of Kerbal Space Program Enhanced Edition are eligible for a free upgrade to the new version of the game upon its release.

Strong Gaming Lineup to Fend Off Competition

Take Two has a robust lineup of games that are consistently upgraded and thus help it counter the competition.



Recently, Take Two’s publishing label 2K announced a spin-off of the Borderlands series, a looter shooter game Tiny Tina Wonderlands, which will arrive in early 2022. It will be a fantasy adventure game with elements of magic, swords and bullets colliding, and voiced by Andy Samberg, Wanda Skyes among others.



Also, the company’s Private Division partnered with Supergiant Games to launch Hades for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X and Xbox One on Aug 13. Hades is a rogue-like action dungeon crawler video game, which has won over 50 games of the year awards.



Moreover, Take Two announced that it will be acquiring the mobile game developer Nordeus to bolster its mobile business and broaden sports portfolio with their first-ever soccer offerings with Top-Eleven. Notably, Top-Eleven is a platform for creating and managing one’s own soccer clubs, which has more than 240 million registered users.



However, this Zacks #4 Rank (Sell) company is facing stiff competition from the likes of Electronic Arts EA and Activision Blizzard ATVI.



Earlier this month, Electronic Arts acquired Playdemic, a mobile gaming company who are makers of the Golf Clash mobile game, to add to its mobile portfolio from Warner Bros. Games and AT&T T. Further, the company announced the next generation of Battlefield named Battlefield 2042, which will launch worldwide on Oct 22.



Moreover, Activision Blizzard unveiled the latest combined remake of Diablo: II and its Lord of Destruction expansion — Diablo II: Resurrected, which will be available globally starting Sep 23, 2021. The company also announced the original recreation of the first World of Warcraft expansion: Burning Crusade Classic.



Nonetheless, Take Two is benefiting from digital revenues, which are growing on demand for Grand Theft Auto (GTA), NBA 2K20 and NBA 2K21, Red Dead Redemption 2 and Red Dead Online, Borderlands 3, Sid Meier’s Civilization VI and the WWE series.

