Take-Two (TTWO) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in Store?

Take-Two Interactive TTWO is set to report third-quarter fiscal 2024 results on Feb 8.



For the third quarter of fiscal 2024, Take-Two expects GAAP net revenues between $1.29 billion and $1.34 billion. The company expects a loss per share between 73 cents and 63 cents.



For the quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is currently pegged at $1.34 billion, suggesting a decline of 3.23% from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.



The consensus mark for fiscal third-quarter earnings has dropped 1.4% to 72 cents per share in the past 30 days, indicating a decline of 22.58% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



Take-Two’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate thrice in the last four quarters and missed once. TTWO delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 12.14%, on average.



Let’s see how things have shaped up for this announcement:

Factors to Consider

Take-Two’s fiscal third-quarter performance is expected to have benefited from steady demand for its popular franchises, including Grand Theft Auto, Red Dead Redemption, NBA 2K and WWE 2K.



The growing popularity of NBA 2K24, launched in the last quarter, is expected to have aided user growth in the to-be-reported quarter. The company launched its new imaginative third-person shooter-skater game, Rollerdrome, in the to-be-reported quarter.



Moreover, the acquisition of Zynga has been highly accretive to Take-Two’s prospects as it has expanded its mobile gaming portfolio.



The launch of Top Troops, a game that blends mobile strategy, RPG and merge mechanics by Zynga, is expected to have aided mobile revenues in the to-be-reported quarter.



However, dullness in recurrent consumer spending growth, which is generated from ongoing consumer engagement and includes virtual currency, add-on content, in-game purchases and advertising, is expected to have reflected in the company’s top-line growth.



In second-quarter fiscal 2024, recurrent consumer spending decreased 9% year over year and accounted for 77% of total net revenues.



The company has been witnessing increased operating expenses for game development and marketing. The rising expenses are expected to have kept margins under pressure in the to-be-reported quarter.



Sluggishness in video game spending in the quarter is expected to have reflected in TTWO’s top-line growth. Per VentureBeat, which cited NPD data, consumer spending on video games declined 5% in October and 7% in November. For the month of December, video game sales remained mostly even, with a slight 4% increase in total sales.

What Our Model Says

Per the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. That is not the case here.



Take-Two has an Earnings ESP of -3.86% and carries a Zacks Rank #3 at present. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

