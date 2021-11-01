Take Two (TTWO) to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

Take Two Interactive TTWO is set to report second-quarter fiscal 2022 results on Nov 3.



For the second quarter of fiscal 2022, Take Two expects GAAP net revenues between $740 million and $790 million. The company projects earnings between 35 and 45 cents per share.



Net bookings are projected between $815 million and $865 million.



For the quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings has declined 1.5% to $1.35 per share over the past 30 days. The figure suggests a 33.8% decline from the year-ago reported figure.



The consensus mark for revenues, pegged at $865.2 million, implies a 9.6% decline from the year-ago reported figure.



Notably, the company’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all of the trailing four quarters, the average earnings surprise being 49.8%.



Let’s see how things have shaped up for this announcement.

Factors to Consider

Take Two’s fiscal second-quarter results are expected to have benefited from the popularity of its franchises — Borderlands, Grand Theft Auto (GTA), Red Dead Redemption and NBA.



NBA 2K21, Grand Theft Auto Online and Grand Theft Auto V, Red Dead Redemption 2 and Red Dead Online, Social Points mobile games, Borderlands 3, Sid Meier's Civilization VI and PGA Tour 2K21 are expected to have been the largest contributors to net bookings in the to-be-reported quarter.



Steady video game spending is expected to have benefited Take Two. Per Venturebeat, which cited NPD data, consumer spending on video games increased 10%, 7% and 3% year over year in July, August and September, respectively.



The acquisition of the mobile games developer Nordeus strengthens Take Two’s mobile game business. This is expected to have benefited top-line growth.



The company is also expected to have benefited from growth in recurrent consumer spending (virtual currency, add-on content and in-game purchases, including the allocated value of virtual currency and add-on content incorporated in special editions of certain games).



However, stiff competition from the likes of Activision Blizzard and Electronic Arts is expected to have hurt Take Two’s market share in the to-be-reported quarter.

What Our Model Says

Per the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat.



Take Two has an Earnings ESP of +0.68% and carries a Zacks Rank #3, currently. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

