Take Two (TTWO) to Launch Tiny Tina's Wonderlands in Early 2022

Take Two Interactive’s TTWO shares are up 10.2% in the past three months compared with the Zacks Toys/Games/Hobbies industry’s growth of 6.4%. The upside can be attributed to a strong portfolio of franchises.



The company continues to benefit from an expanding portfolio. Markedly, Take Two’s division 2K in collaboration with Gearbox Entertainment announced the arrival of a new adventure game named Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands in early 2022.



Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands is a fantasy-filled adventure game in which players can create their own heroes and find their way through monsters and dungeons by looting, shooting and slashing in order to stop the dragon lord.



The game will be available on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store in early 2022.

Strong Portfolio to Aid Top Line

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands will further strengthen Take Two Interactive’s portfolio, which includes popular franchises like NBA, Grand Theft Auto (GTA) and Borderlands.



In the fourth quarter, Take Two Interactive’s bookings grew 8% and revenue improved 9% year over year, which was primarily driven by games such as NBA 2K21, NBA 2K20, Grand Theft Auto V, Grand Theft Auto Online and Borderlands 3.



Markedly, Take Two Interactive keeps building upon its portfolio by innovating and adding new content to franchises.



Last month, Rockstar Games announced its summer updates, which include eight new stunt races to Grand Theft Auto Online and expansion of survival mode to different locations. These updates, in turn, are expected to further increase consumer engagements.



Take Two Interactive also announced the launch of OlliOlli World, which is a skateboarding action game this year. Moreover, in order to broaden its sports portfolio, the company acquired the mobile games developer Nordeus to strengthen mobile game business with its first ever soccer offerings.



However, strong competition from Electronic Arts EA, Activision Blizzard ATVI and Nintendo NTDOY is expected to hurt this Zacks #4 Rank (Sell) company’s prospects in the near term.



