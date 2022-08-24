Take-Two (TTWO) Set to Expand Borderlands Universe With New Game

Take-Two Interactive TTWO is expanding the Borderlands universe with the newly announced launch of New Tales from the Borderlands, a new standalone, choice-based interactive narrative adventure on Oct 21.



Players can pre-order New Tales from the Borderlands beginning today on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store.



Developed by Gearbox Software and published by 2K, the publishing division of Take-Two, the game promises engaging adventure following altruistic scientist Anu, her ambitious, “streetwise” brother Octavio, and the fierce, frogurt-slinging Fran.

Take-Two Rides on a Strong Portfolio to Fight Competition

Take-Two is benefiting from strong digital revenues, driven by solid demand for well-known game franchises like Grand Theft Auto (GTA) and Red Dead Redemption. The acquisition of Zynga has established Take-Two as one of the largest publishers of mobile games.



Take-Two plans to broaden its portfolio in the near term and has already announced several game lineups for the remaining fiscal 2023.



Take-Two’s Rollerdrome, a third-person action shooter, was launched on Aug 16. On Sep 9, 2K and Visual Concepts will launch NBA 2K23, the next offering from its industry-leading NBA series.



Further, 2K and Disney’s DIS Marvel Entertainment have announced the release of Marvel’s Midnight Sun.



Marvel’s Midnight Sun is set on the darker side of Disney’s Marvel Universe. The title will launch later this fiscal year on Windows PC, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5.



However, this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company is facing stiff competition from the likes of Electronic Arts EA and Activision Blizzard ATVI, which is a major headwind.



Recently, EA’s Respawn Entertainment and Disney-owned Lucasfilm Games unveiled the next chapter of the popular Star Wars action-adventure series, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, scheduled to be launched sometime in 2023.



Meanwhile, Activision Blizzard’s growth has been driven by the strong performance of its iconic and popular game franchises, including Diablo, Call of Duty, Overwatch, World of Warcraft (WOW), Candy Crush Saga and Candy Crush Friends Saga.



Activision Blizzard plans to launch World of Warcraft: Dragonflight, the upcoming WoW expansion, in the second half of 2022, which will likely boost its top line.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.