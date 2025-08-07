Take-Two (TTWO) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended June 2025, Take-Two Interactive (TTWO) reported revenue of $1.42 billion, up 16.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.61, compared to $0.05 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +10.71% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.29 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.27, the EPS surprise was +125.93%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Total net bookings : $1.42 billion versus the 14-analyst average estimate of $1.29 billion.

: $1.42 billion versus the 14-analyst average estimate of $1.29 billion. Net bookings by platform - Mobile : $801.7 million versus $709.16 million estimated by 11 analysts on average.

: $801.7 million versus $709.16 million estimated by 11 analysts on average. Net bookings by distribution channel - Physical retail and other : $18 million versus $50.06 million estimated by seven analysts on average.

: $18 million versus $50.06 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Net bookings by distribution channel - Digital online : $1.41 billion versus $1.2 billion estimated by seven analysts on average.

: $1.41 billion versus $1.2 billion estimated by seven analysts on average. Net bookings by platform - Console : $474.4 million versus $456.56 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $474.4 million versus $456.56 million estimated by two analysts on average. Net bookings by platform - PC and other : $155.9 million compared to the $127.97 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $155.9 million compared to the $127.97 million average estimate based on two analysts. Net Revenue- Advertising : $121.3 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $107.95 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -0.2%.

: $121.3 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $107.95 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -0.2%. Net Revenue- Game: $1.38 billion compared to the $1.28 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +13.6% year over year.

Here is how Take-Two performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of Take-Two have returned -6.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

