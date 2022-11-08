Take-Two (TTWO) Reports Loss in Q2 Earnings, Revenues Up Y/Y

Take-Two Interactive Software TTWO reported second-quarter fiscal 2023 loss of $1.54 per share against the year-ago quarter’s earnings of 9 cents per share.



Net revenues jumped 62.4% year over year to $1.39 billion. Net bookings increased 52.8% to $1.50 billion.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings and revenues was pegged at $1.25 per share and $1.52 billion, respectively.



Game revenues (87.5% of revenues) improved 46.4% year over year to $1.22 billion. Advertising revenues (12.5% of revenues) jumped 585.1% year over year to $174.7 million.



Take-Two experienced healthy player engagement, driven by exciting new game releases, post-launch content updates and strong adoption of its mobile offerings.

Top-line growth benefited from strong adoption titles, including NBA 2K22 and NBA 2K23, Grand Theft Auto Online and Grand Theft Auto V, Empires & Puzzles, Rollic's hyper-casual portfolio, Toon Blast, Red Dead Redemption 2 and Red Dead Online, Words With Friends, Merge Dragons! and Toy Blast.



Grand Theft Auto V exceeded Take Two’s expectations and to date has sold more than 170 million units worldwide. In the reported quarter, Take-Two launched NBA 2K23. To date, NBA 2K23 has sold nearly 5 million units, alongside significant growth in virtual currency sales.



Red Dead Redemption 2 sold more than 46 million units worldwide to date.

Top-Line Details

Digital revenues (94.7% of revenues) improved 69.3% year over year to $1.32 billion. Physical retail revenues (5.3% of revenues) declined 6.1% year over year to $74.3 million.



Region-wise, revenues from the United States (60.5% of revenues) soared 63.7% year over year to $842.9 million. International revenues (39.5% of revenues) increased 60.4% year over year to $550.6 million.



Based on platforms, revenues from consoles (39.6% of revenues) decreased 7.4% year over year to $551.9 million. Revenues from mobile (52.4% of revenues) surged 534.3% year over year to $369.6 million. Revenues from PC and other (8% of revenues) decreased 24.1% year over year to $111.5 million.

Operating Details

Take-Two’s gross profit increased 69.3% year over year to $679.6 million. Reported gross margin of 48.8% expanded 200 basis points on a year-over-year basis.



Operating expenses surged 144.4% year over year to $932.1 million.



Operating loss was $252.5 million against the year-ago quarter’s operating income of $20.1 million.

Balance Sheet

As of Sep 30, 2022, Take-Two had $1.90 billion in cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments compared with $2.55 billion as of Jun 30, 2022.



The company had a debt of $3.3 billion as of Sep 30, unchanged sequentially.



Net cash provided by operating activities was $100.8 million compared with $148.2 million reported in the year-ago quarter.

Guidance

For the third quarter of fiscal 2023, Take Two expects GAAP net revenues between $1.43 billion and $1.48 billion. The company expects a loss between 95 and 85 cents per share.



Net bookings are projected between $1.41 billion and $1.46 billion.



For fiscal 2023, Take-Two expects GAAP net revenues between $5.41 billion and $5.51 billion. The company expects a loss between $4.22 and $3.95 per share.



Net bookings are projected between $5.4 billion and $5.5 billion.



For fiscal 2023, net cash provided by operating activities is expected to be more than $630 million. Capital expenditures are expected to be approximately $150 million.

