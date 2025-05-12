Take-Two (TTWO) Q4 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates

The upcoming report from Take-Two Interactive (TTWO) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $1.08 per share, indicating an increase of 248.4% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $1.55 billion, representing an increase of 14.7% year over year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Take-Two metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts predict that the 'Total net bookings' will reach $1.54 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $1.35 billion.

Analysts expect 'Net bookings by platform - Mobile' to come in at $703.35 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $708.30 million.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net bookings by distribution channel - Digital online' reaching $1.43 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $1.29 billion in the same quarter last year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net bookings by distribution channel - Physical retail and other' will reach $86.89 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $57.20 million.



Over the past month, shares of Take-Two have returned +6.8% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.8% change. Currently, TTWO carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future.

