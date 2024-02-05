Take-Two (TTWO) Q3 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures

Wall Street analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive (TTWO) will report quarterly earnings of $0.72 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 22.6%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $1.34 billion, exhibiting a decline of 3.2% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 1% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Take-Two metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Revenues by Distribution Channel- Digital online' will likely reach $1.28 billion. The estimate points to a change of -4.5% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Net Revenues by Distribution Channel- Physical retail and other' to come in at $64.28 million. The estimate suggests a change of -9.6% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Revenue- Game' should arrive at $1.17 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -5.4% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Revenue- Advertising' at $177.39 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +0.5%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Total net bookings' reaching $1.34 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $1.38 billion in the same quarter last year.

Analysts forecast 'Net bookings by distribution channel - Digital online' to reach $1.26 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $1.31 billion in the same quarter last year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net bookings by distribution channel - Physical retail and other' of $69.70 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $74.40 million in the same quarter last year.

The consensus estimate for 'Net bookings by platform mix - Mobile' stands at $689.49 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $713.20 million in the same quarter last year.



View all Key Company Metrics for Take-Two here>>>



Shares of Take-Two have demonstrated returns of +5.6% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.6% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), TTWO is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (TTWO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.