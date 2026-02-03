Take-Two (TTWO) Q3 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended December 2025, Take-Two Interactive (TTWO) reported revenue of $1.76 billion, up 27.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.23, compared to $0.72 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +10.95% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.58 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.83, the EPS surprise was +48.09%.

Total net bookings : $1.76 billion versus $1.57 billion estimated by 16 analysts on average.

: $1.76 billion versus $1.57 billion estimated by 16 analysts on average. Net bookings by platform - Mobile : $860.9 million versus $779.18 million estimated by 13 analysts on average.

: $860.9 million versus $779.18 million estimated by 13 analysts on average. Net bookings by distribution channel - Physical retail and other : $45.4 million versus $80.99 million estimated by nine analysts on average.

: $45.4 million versus $80.99 million estimated by nine analysts on average. Net bookings by distribution channel - Digital online : $1.71 billion compared to the $1.48 billion average estimate based on nine analysts.

: $1.71 billion compared to the $1.48 billion average estimate based on nine analysts. Net bookings by platform - PC and other : $193.6 million compared to the $265.98 million average estimate based on six analysts.

: $193.6 million compared to the $265.98 million average estimate based on six analysts. Net bookings by platform - Console : $702.6 million versus $630.11 million estimated by four analysts on average.

: $702.6 million versus $630.11 million estimated by four analysts on average. Net bookings by geographic region - United States : $1.05 billion versus $958.63 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $1.05 billion versus $958.63 million estimated by two analysts on average. Net Revenue- Advertising : $128.7 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $126.68 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +10.3%.

: $128.7 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $126.68 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +10.3%. Net Revenue- Game : $1.57 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.46 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +26.3%.

: $1.57 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.46 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +26.3%. Net Revenueby platform- PC and other : $181.1 million versus $167.88 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $181.1 million versus $167.88 million estimated by two analysts on average. Net Revenueby platform- Console : $652.1 million compared to the $597.06 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $652.1 million compared to the $597.06 million average estimate based on two analysts. Net Revenue by platform- Mobile: $865.8 million versus $831.99 million estimated by two analysts on average.

Shares of Take-Two have returned -13.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

