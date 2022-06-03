Take-Two (TTWO) Private Division Sets Rollerdrome Launch Date

Take-Two Interactive TTWO owned Private Division and OlliOlli series developer Roll7 have announced Rollerdrome, a third-person action shooter game. It will be launched digitally for PS 5, PS 4, and PC (Steam) on Aug 16 for $29.99.



Rollerdrome is a single-player third-person action shooter that seamlessly blends high-octane combat with fluid motion in a distinct retrofuture universe.



The game takes place in the year 2030, with players taking on the role of Kara Hassan, who aims to become the new champion of a deadly form of roller derby called Rollerdrome. The achievement of the goal requires a mixture of stunts and gunplay in order to complete challenges and get the highest score possible.



Players are required to establish their dominance in the field with online leaderboards and push wins past the unlockable “Out For Blood” mode for the most extreme test of skill and agility.



The comic-book-inspired art style comes to life with an all-new and fully original soundtrack. The Darksynth musical artist Electric Dragon merges iconic 1970s textures and sounds with modern-day driving beats and cutting-edge production to provide a heart-thumping backdrop to the carnage.

TakeTwo Interactive Software, Inc. Price and Consensus

TakeTwo Interactive Software, Inc. price-consensus-chart | TakeTwo Interactive Software, Inc. Quote

Portfolio Strength to Aid Top-Line Growth

Take-Two has been benefiting from strength in its gaming portfolio, live services and robust growth in the international market.



This Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company is benefiting from digital revenues that are growing on solid demand for NBA 2K22, Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online and GTA V, Tiny Tina's Wonderlands, WWE 2K22, Red Dead Redemption 2 and Red Dead Online, Top Eleven, Two Dots, and GTA: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Last month, Take-Two announced the completion of its combination with Zynga. Per the terms of the merger agreement, Zynga stockholders received $3.50 in cash and 0.0406 shares of Take-Two common stock per share of Zynga common stock.



The Zynga acquisition will establish Take-Two Interactive as one of the largest publishers of mobile games in the lucrative and fast-growing industry of interactive entertainment. The deal unifies Take-Two’s top-class portfolio of PC and console games and Zynga’s leading mobile franchises.



The company has also been focused on expanding its game portfolio in recent times. In March, the company launched the all-new, fantasy-fueled looter shooter game from the unpredictable mind of Tiny Tina called Tiny Tina’s Wonderland.



Moreover, Take-Two’s 2K and Supermassive Games announced The Quarry, an all-new teen-horror narrative game where gamers’ every choice, big or small, shapes the story and determines who lives to tell the tale.



Other games launched in fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 include the digital availability of Grand Theft Auto V and GTA Online and the newest installment of its flagship WWE video game franchise, WWE 2K22, developed by Visual Concepts.

Growth Prospects Fuel Competition

Per a Mordor Intelligence report, the global gaming market is expected to witness a CAGR of 8.94%, reaching $339.95 billion in 2027. However, great prospects in the gaming industry also bring in intensifying competition for Take Two, from the likes of Nintendo NTDOY, Electronic Arts EA and Activision Blizzard ATVI.



A few of Nintendo’s beloved game franchises include familiar names such as Donkey Kong, Pokémon, The Legend of Zelda, and Super Mario Brothers. The Nintendo Switch, the company’s flagship console, has been a massive hit across the globe.



Activision has recently launched Burning Hells in Diablo Immortal, the first Blizzard game designed from the ground up for mobile.



Moreover, Activision is set with three releases, which include — Warcraft Arclight Rumble, World of Warcraft: Dragonflight, and World of Warcraft: Wrath of the Lich King Classic — to be launched later this year.



Electronic Arts is anticipated to benefit from its game release lineup for the rest of 2022 and 2023. The company recently joined forces with its subsidiary, Codemasters, to launch the new version of EA SPORTS FIFA in July 2022. With new and updated circuits, Adaptive AI, F1 Life, and expanded gameplay options, the July launch is likely to boost user engagement across EA’s platform.

Zacks' Top Picks to Cash in on Electric Vehicles

Big money has already been made in the Electric Vehicle (EV) industry. But, the EV revolution has not hit full throttle yet. There is a lot of money to be made as the next push for future technologies ramps up. Zacks’ Special Report reveals 5 picks investors

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.