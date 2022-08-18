Take-Two (TTWO) Private Division and Roll7 Launch Rollerdrome

Take Two Interactive’s TTWO Private Division announced the launch of Rollerdrome, a third-person shooter-skater game, which brings together arena combat, fluid movement and technical tricks.

This new IP comes from Roll7, the creators of OlliOlli World, OlliOlli 2: Welcome to Olliwood, OlliOlli World, Laser League, and NOT A HERO.

The game takes place in the year 2030, with players taking on the role of Kara Hassan, who aims to become the new champion of a deadly form of roller derby called Rollerdrome. The achievement of the goal requires a mixture of stunts and gunplay in order to complete challenges and get the highest score possible.

The comic-book-inspired art style comes to life with an all-new and fully original soundtrack. The Darksynth musical artist Electric Dragon merges iconic 1970s textures and sounds with modern-day driving beats and cutting-edge production to provide a heart-thumping backdrop to the carnage.

Rollerdrome is available for digital download for $29.99 on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 as well as on PC via Steam.

Strength In Gaming Portfolio to Aid the Top Line

Take-Two has been building its folio in the hope that it might arrest the 25.2% fall in shares in the year-to-date period against the Zacks Toys - Games - Hobbies industry’s rise of 2.8%. The Zacks Consumer Discretionary sector has declined 27.4% in the said time frame.

Take-Two is likely to bounce back soon. The Zynga acquisition is a positive for the company since it adds to TTWO’s gaming portfolio and will drive mobile net bookings exponentially in the near term.

For the second quarter of fiscal 2023, Take Two expects GAAP net revenues between $1.37 billion and $1.42 billion. Net bookings are projected between $1.5 billion and $1.55 billion.

Take-Two’s strong gaming portfolio and the robust demand for its popular franchises are also expected to put the video game developer back into positive territory compared to the addressable market in the rest of 2022.

The company has a lineup of exciting gaming content slated to be released in fiscal 2023. Take-Two’s tactical role-playing game, Marvel’s Midnight Sun, will be released on Oct 7. Kerbal Space Program 2, developed by Private Division and Intercept Games will be available by early 2023.

In fiscal 2023, this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company has plans to release eight mobile titles, which include four from existing franchises and four new franchises, three mid-core titles and a new iteration of a previously-released title. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Moreover, excluding Zynga’s portfolio, Take-Two expects to deliver at least 51 game titles throughout fiscal 2024-2025. This is likely to increase net bookings and profitability for the company.

Despite all its efforts, Take-Two continues to face stiff competition from the likes of Electronic Arts EA, Activision Blizzard ATVI and Nintendo NTDOY.

Electronic Arts unveiled that brand-new gameplay features will be available in Madden NFL 23. EA will launch the game on Aug 19 worldwide.

Activision is expected to benefit from its lineup of gaming content to be released in 2022. Recently, the company announced the launch of Diablo Immortal. In late 2022, Activision will release its next title in its Call of Duty franchise and World of Warcraft: Dragonflight, the World of Warcraft expansion.

Nintendo recently announced the release of Mario Strikers: Battle League, available on Nintendo Switch. NTDOY looks to release a new title, Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes by the end of June.



