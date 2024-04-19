Take-Two (TTWO), Moon Studio Announce Availability of New Game

Take-Two Interactive Software’s TTWO Private Division, in collaboration with Moon Studios, announces that No Rest for the Wicked is now available on PC Early Access. Users can get it on Steam and the Private Division Store for $35.99.



No Rest for the Wicked is an intense action role-playing game (ARPG) with tough battles, a detailed world and options for crafting items and customizing the character's gear and home. Moon Studios, known for Ori and the Blind Forest and Ori and the Will of the Wisps, brings its beautiful visual style to this game.



This ARPG will have big updates leading up to its full release. The first update will add multiplayer PvP combat, while the second will expand the world with new enemies and stories. The company stated that it is planning to add more content in the future.



A full release of the game on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC is planned for some time after Early Access. It is rated M for Mature by the ESRB.

Take-Two’s Upcoming Games to Fend Off Competition

The company is gearing up for multiple significant releases in 2024 and beyond. Take-Two's upcoming game lineup includes highly anticipated titles, such as TopSpin 2K25, Game of Thrones: Legends and Star Wars Hunters, which are expected to boost the company's net bookings.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for TTWO's fiscal 2024 total net bookings is pegged at $5.37 billion, indicating year-over-year growth of 1.65%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for TTWO’s fiscal 2024 earnings is pegged at $2.42 per share, indicating a year-over-year decline of 35.81%.



The company expects net bookings for fiscal 2024 between $5.25 billion and $5.30 billion, lower than its previous guidance range of $5.45-$5.55 billion.



2K is getting back into tennis and expanding its sports games lineup with the new release of TopSpin 2K25. Created by Hangar 13, this game promises to offer a super realistic and fun tennis experience, featuring top players and famous courts from around the world. Additionally, the company is expecting big success from new games based on popular franchises like Game of Thrones and Star Wars, which are likely to boost the company’s popularity.



Shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have lost 12.6% in the year-to-date period compared with the Zacks Consumer & Discretionary sector’s decline of 3.7% due to tough competition from companies like Ubisoft Entertainment UBSFY, Disney DIS and Microsoft MSFT. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Ubisoft Entertainment, a famous French video game company, is well-known for Assassin's Creed and Far Cry. UBSFY is still going strong in the gaming world, with upcoming releases like XDefiant and Star Wars Outlaws.



Marvel, owned by Disney, has been very successful with its latest game, Spider-Man 2. Marvel is working on projects, which are based on popular characters like Iron man and Wolverine. These are expected to gain a lot of attention from its fans.



Microsoft's Xbox, a big name in the video gaming industry, is bringing out some exciting new games like Sclash, Gift and Paper Dash. This is creating a lot of competition between different platforms, making the gaming world more vibrant.



Take-Two is planning to launch 16 games in 2024, including a completely new game from a top-tier studio. The company aims to innovate and offer some fresh and exciting games for gamers to enjoy.

