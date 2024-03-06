Take-Two (TTWO) Introduces Exciting New Editions of WWE 2K24

Take-Two Interactive TTWO-owned 2K unveiled the latest addition to the video game franchise with WWE 2K24, developed by Visual Concepts. The Deluxe Edition and Forty Years of WrestleMania Edition are currently accessible on various platforms including PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC via Steam. Meanwhile, the Standard Edition and Standard Cross-Gen Digital Edition are scheduled to release on Mar 8, 2024.



Players can relive iconic WrestleMania moments spanning 40 years, with immersive gameplay seamlessly transitioning between action and live-action footage. WWE 2K24 boasts a star-studded lineup of 200+ WWE legends and current superstars, featuring Steve Austin, Undertaker, Roman Reigns and Muhammad Ali.



The game has introduced four new match types, including Special Guest Referee, Ambulance Match, Casket Match and Gauntlet Match. It also has two new storylines, in which players craft their own legacy with more than six hours of original dialogue and 80 unlockable rewards.



Players can build and manage their ultimate four-person factions, compete in ranked online QuickPlay, Weekly Towers and revamped Faction Wars 2.0. The game comes with an expanded brand management simulation and new features like Superstar Journey and talent scouting.



Future releases will include fan-favorite celebrities and superstars like CM Punk and Post Malone, providing additional content and replayability.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. Price and Consensus

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. Quote

Introducing the Exciting Editions of WWE 2K24

For those who want to jump into the action without any frills, the Standard Edition is priced at $59.99 for previous-gen platforms and PC, and $69.99 for current-gen consoles.



Priced at $69.99, Standard Cross-Gen Digital Edition allows players to enjoy the game seamlessly on previous and current-gen consoles, all under one account.



The Deluxe Edition at $99.99 offers a slew of additional perks. Alongside the Standard Cross-Gen Edition, players receive the Nightmare Family Pack and a Season Pass for all five post-launch DLC content packs. Players can also unlock exclusive MyFACTION cards and alternate attires for their favorite superstars.



The Forty Years of WrestleMania Edition, priced at $119.99, features iconic attires and exclusive MyFACTION cards for legendary wrestlers in addition to all the goodies from the Deluxe Edition.



Pre-ordering any edition of WWE 2K24 unlocks the Nightmare Family Pack, featuring legendary superstars and exclusive MyFACTION content. Digital pre-orders also come with a special bonus of the Standard Edition of WWE 2K23, the highest-rated game in franchise history according to Metacritic.



The company is gearing up for multiple significant releases in 2024 and beyond. Take-Two's upcoming game lineup includes highly anticipated titles, such as Top Troops and Star Wars Hunters, which are expected to attract significant customer interest and potentially boost the company's popularity.

Take-Two carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) at present.



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Additionally, the current fiscal year holds promise with the launch of 16 games, including a new intellectual property from a top-tier studio, aimed at staying competitive against rivals like Ubisoft Entertainment UBSFY, Disney DIS and Microsoft MSFT.



Ubisoft Entertainment, a renowned French video game publisher known for blockbuster franchises like Assassin's Creed and Far Cry, continues to maintain a strong presence in the gaming market. Its upcoming games include titles like XDefiant and The Division Heartland.



Disney's Marvel has seen remarkable success with its latest release of Spider-Man 2. DIS’ ongoing projects featuring beloved Disney characters like Wolverine and Iron Man are generating excitement among gamers.



Microsoft's Xbox, a key player in the gaming industry, is set to introduce compelling titles, such as Promenade, BroodStar and PopSlinger, fostering intense competition across various platforms and franchises. The gaming landscape is poised for dynamic experiences in the upcoming months.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more. They've already closed 162 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2023 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (TTWO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The Walt Disney Company (DIS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

UbiSoft Entertainment Inc. (UBSFY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.