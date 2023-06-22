Take Two (TTWO), Evening Star Partner to Launch New Action Game

Take Two Interactive’s TTWO publishing label Private Division and Evening Star have partnered to launch an exciting new action game called Penny's Big Breakaway.



The game will be available on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC early next year (during Take-Two's fiscal 2024). Penny's Big Breakaway promises players a vibrant and captivating adventure.



In the game, players assume the role of Penny, a talented court performer who finds herself on the run after an audition mishap involving her yo-yo. Eddie the Emperor orders his loyal penguin forces to capture Penny and her trusty yo-yo, leading to an exhilarating chase across 12 geometric worlds. The game’s colorful and stylized visuals, coupled with challenging levels, provide an immersive experience for players.



Penny's Big Breakaway leverages Evening Star’s proprietary Star Engine, ensuring smooth and action-packed gameplay. The game also features a Time Attack Mode, encouraging players to strive for the perfect run and achieve high scores on the leaderboard.

Expanding Portfolio to Aid Take Two

Take Two shares have outperformed the Zacks Consumer Discretionary sector year to date. While TTWO has returned 34.9% year to date, the sector gained 9%.



The outperformance can be attributed to Take Two’s strong portfolio. It has been benefiting from the strong adoption of titles, including NBA 2K, Grand Theft Auto Online and Grand Theft Auto V, Empires & Puzzles, Rollic's hyper-casual portfolio, Toon Blast, Red Dead Redemption, Words With Friends, Merge Dragons! and Toy Blast.



Take Two division Private Label’s Kerbal Space Program has also been gaining traction with the launch of Kerbal Space Program 2. The addition of Penny's Big Breakaway further expands the label’s content portfolio and is expected to drive user base and top-line growth for Take Two.



For the first quarter of fiscal 2024, Take-Two expects GAAP net revenues between $1.21 billion and $1.26 billion. It expects a loss between 95 cents and $1.05 per share.



For fiscal 2024, the company expects GAAP net revenues between $5.37 billion and $5.47 billion. It expects a loss between $2.80 and $3.05 per share.

