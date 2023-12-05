Take-Two (TTWO) Drops GTA VI Trailer for PS5 & Xbox Series X

Take-Two Interactive TTWO-owned Rockstar Games unveiled the first trailer for Grand Theft Auto (GTA) VI a day early after the video was leaked online and amassed more than 1.5 million views on X, spoiling Rockstar’s planned Tuesday release for the trailer.



GTA VI is set in the fictional state of Leonida, featuring the neon-soaked streets of Vice City and beyond. The game will have two protagonists, a man and a woman named Lucia, creating a modern-day Bonnie and Clyde dynamic.



Rockstar Games promises that GTA VI will be the biggest and most immersive evolution in the series. The trailer showcases improved graphics, a lush and colorful palette, as well as the inclusion of social media and online streaming as potential gameplay elements.



The trailer confirmed that GTA VI is set to be released in 2025 for PlayStation and Xbox systems. The game will potentially be available on other platforms, including PC, in a later period. The release date puts an end to years of speculation about when the highly anticipated game would hit the market.

Take-Two Banks on GTA Popularity to Boost Top-Line Growth

Take Two’s growth is primarily driven by its popular franchises — GTA and Red Dead Redemption — which have been driving recurrent consumer spending for the past few years and are expected to continue to do so in the long haul.



The GTA series, initiated in 1997, is a pioneer in the open-world gaming genre. It allows players to choose their own paths and missions in a virtual world. Over the years, GTA has become a cultural phenomenon, reaching beyond the gaming community and earning a distinctive style.



The series has faced criticism from politicians and parent groups for its portrayal of violence. Despite this, or perhaps because of it, the games have sold more than 410 million copies, reflecting their widespread popularity.



GTA V, released in 2013, became the fastest entertainment release to reach $1 billion in retail sales. GTA V has sold more than 185 million units worldwide.



Rockstar Games has been successful in monetizing the GTA Online platform and the release of GTA VI is expected to further catalyze growth in revenues from online services and in-game content, especially with the introduction of a paid GTA+ subscription offering.



Given the high expectations from fans and the increasing competition in the gaming industry, particularly in cinematic and narrative-driven games, Rockstar Games is expected to elevate its standards with GTA VI.



Netflix NFLX has announced its intention to include the highly popular video game trilogy, Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition to strengthen its position in the gaming industry. The trilogy will be accessible to NFLX’s subscribers on the App Store, Google Play and within the Netflix mobile app starting Dec 14.



This Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company’s upcoming games include titles like WWE 2K24, Penny’s Big Breakaway and Star Wars Hunters. WWE and Star Wars are expected to attract many customers and boost the company’s net bookings. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Net bookings are likely to benefit from strong growth in recurrent consumer spending, which is expected to witness a CAGR of almost 14% between fiscal 2022 and 2025. Net bookings are expected to witness a CAGR of 13.7% over the same time frame.



The company reiterated its net bookings outlook for fiscal 2024 between $5.45 billion and $5.55 billion. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for TTWO’s fiscal 2024 revenues is pegged at $5.54 billion, indicating year-over-year growth of 4.82%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $3.2 per share, indicating a year-over-year decline of 15.12%.



Take-Two faces intense competition in the gaming industry from companies like Ubisoft Entertainment UBSFY and Microsoft MSFT.



Ubisoft Entertainment, based in Saint-Mandé, is a globally recognized French video game publisher with development studios worldwide. It maintains a significant presence in the gaming market due to its renowned franchises, such as Assassin's Creed, Far Cry and Watch Dogs.



Microsoft's Xbox, a key player in the gaming industry, has introduced impressive titles like Wordless, Deserted and Farm Builders. These games are expected to give tough competition to the other players in the market.

