Take-Two (TTWO) and Evening Star Launch Penny's Big Breakaway

Take-Two Interactive Software’s TTWO Private Division, in collaboration with Evening Star, has launched Penny’s Big Breakaway across multiple gaming platforms.



Developed by the creators of Sonic Mania, this dynamic 3D platformer introduces Penny, the protagonist, as she navigates through creatively designed levels using various skills like swinging, dashing and flipping. Across 11 game worlds and numerous levels, Penny and her companion, Yo-Yo, strive to escape from Eddie the Emperor and his penguin army. Penny’s Big Breakaway delivers thrilling action as players strive to evade the relentless pursuit of penguin adversaries.



While Penny takes the spotlight, her loyal companion, Yo-Yo, adds an extra layer of depth to the gameplay. Yo-Yo can consume treats found throughout the game to unlock temporary power-ups, such as enhanced speed and protective shields.



Available now on multiple platforms, including Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, Xbox and PC, Penny's Big Breakaway is suitable for players of all ages and is rated E for Everyone by the ESRB.



Shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have gained 36.9% in the past year compared with the Zacks Consumer & Discretionary sector's growth of 7.7% due to blockbuster games like FIFA and GTA.

TTWO’s Upcoming Games to Fend Off Competition

The company is gearing up for multiple significant releases in 2024 and beyond. Take-Two's upcoming game lineup includes highly anticipated titles, such as WWE 2K24, Top Troops and Star Wars Hunters, which are expected to attract significant customer interest and potentially boost the company's popularity.



Top Troops is a highly anticipated game, which is already attracting a lot of interest from gamers. WWE and Star Wars, being renowned franchises, are expected to break all records with their upcoming games and boost the company’s net bookings in the current fiscal year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Take-Two's fiscal 2024 total net bookings is pegged at $5.37 billion, indicating year-over-year growth of 1.65%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for TTWO’s fiscal 2024 earnings is pegged at $2.49 per share, indicating a year-over-year decline of 33.95%.



Additionally, the current fiscal year holds promise with the launch of 16 games, including a new intellectual property from a top-tier studio, aimed at staying competitive against rivals like Ubisoft Entertainment UBSFY, Disney DIS and Microsoft MSFT.



Ubisoft Entertainment, a renowned French video game publisher known for blockbuster franchises like Assassin's Creed and Far Cry, continues to maintain a strong presence in the gaming market. Its upcoming games include titles like XDefiant and The Division Heartland.



Disney's Marvel has seen remarkable success with its latest release of Spider-Man 2. DIS’ ongoing projects featuring beloved Disney characters like Wolverine and Iron Man are generating excitement among gamers.



Microsoft's Xbox, a key player in the gaming industry, is set to introduce compelling titles, such as Promenade, BroodStar and PopSlinger, fostering intense competition across various platforms and franchises. The gaming landscape is poised for dynamic experiences in the upcoming months.

