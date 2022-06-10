Take-Two (TTWO) 2K Reveals Marvel's Midnight Sun Release Date

Take-Two Interactive’s TTWO publishing label 2K and Disney’s DIS Marvel Entertainment have announced the release of Marvel’s Midnight Sun.

The tactical role-playing game, created by the Civilization and XCOM franchise developer, Firaxis Games, is all set to be launched on Oct 7 and is currently available for pre-order.

Marvel’s Midnight Sun is set on the darker side of the Marvel Universe. On release, it will be available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Windows PC via Steam and Epic Games Store. The game’s Nintendo NTDOY Switch version will be available later.

The game will be available in four editions, namely Standard Edition (available for $59.99), Enhanced Edition (available for $69.99), Digital+ Edition (available for $79.99) and Legendary Edition (available for $99.99).

As a part of the announcement, Take-Two’s 2K also released a new cinematic trailer for the game showcasing the action and the adventure the game will be providing to its players. The developers have introduced several heroes and villains for Marvel fans in the all-new tactical RPG Marvel’s Midnight Sun.

TakeTwo Interactive Software, Inc. Price and Consensus

TakeTwo Interactive Software, Inc. price-consensus-chart | TakeTwo Interactive Software, Inc. Quote

Expanding Gaming Portfolio and Zynga Acquisition Strengthens Balance Sheet

For the fiscal fourth quarter, Take-Two revenues were up 11% year over year, at $839 million. The contributors to the company’s top-line growth were Grand Theft Auto V, Grand Theft Auto Online,NBA 2K, Red Dead Online andRed Dead Redemption 2, Tiny Tina's Wonderlands, Top Eleven andTwo Dots.

The company plans to broaden its portfolio in the near term and has already announced several game line-ups for the remaining of 2022.

Recently, Take-Two’s Private Division announced Rollerdrome, a third-person action shooter game to be launched digitally on Aug 16. The company has already released WWE 2K22 Most Wanted Pack (May 17), WWE 2K22 Stand Back Pack (Jun 7) and The Quarry (Jun 10) this year.

The company also plans to capitalize its content on new platforms, business models, emerging markets, and distribution channels, intending to scale its business, expand its margins, and deliver long-term value.

Notably, Take-Two completed the acquisition of Zynga in May, which is likely to be a pivotal step for the company to increase its mobile net bookings exponentially in the near term. The acquisition, apart from Take-Two’s portfolio expansion, provides it revenue opportunities and substantial cost synergies.

In the fiscal year 2023, Take-Two expects revenues between $3.67 billion and $3.77 billion. Net bookings are expected to be in the range of $3.75 billion to $3.85 billion. This is a new record for the company. The guidance has taken into account that Take-Two has been releasing twice the number of games this year, which is part of a long-term growth strategy of the company.

Per a financial report released by the company, Take-Two revealed that 24 immersive core games, seven mid-core games, 10 independent games, 20 mobile games, and eight new iterations of previously released titles are in its pipeline over the course of FY2023 - FY2025.

However, this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) Company faces stiff competition from the likes of Nintendo and Electronic Arts EA.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Recently, Electronic Arts’ Respawn Entertainment and Disney -owned Lucasfilm Games unveiled the next chapter of the popular Star Wars action-adventure series, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, scheduled to be launched sometime in 2023.

Nintendo, which dominated the gaming landscape throughout the late 80s and 90s, has several hit franchises like Brain Age, Kirby, Super Smash Bros., Pokémon and Mario, among others.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2022

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top picks for the entirety of 2022?

From inception in 2012 through 2021, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolios gained an impressive +1,001.2% versus the S&P 500’s +348.7%. Now our Director of Research has combed through 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and has handpicked the best 10 tickers to buy and hold. Don’t miss your chance to get in…because the sooner you do, the more upside you stand to grab.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.