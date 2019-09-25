Take Two to Release Sid Meier's Civilization VI on Consoles

Take Two Interactive Software’s TTWO publisher 2K recently announced that Sid Meier's Civilization VI will be available from Nov 22 on Xbox One and PlayStation 4 for $59.99. Moreover, all expansion packs will be available in a separate bundle for $49.99.



The Civilization VI Expansion Bundle will also be available on Nintendo’s NTDOY Switch. Take Two had launched the base game on Nintendo Switch on Nov 16, 2018.



Sid Meier's Civilization VI on Xbox One and PlayStation 4 includes four additional content packs (Poland Civilization and Scenario Pack, Vikings Scenario Pack, Australia Civilization & Scenario Pack, and Persia and Macedon Civilization & Scenario Pack).



Active Promotion With Sony to Boost Sales



Notably, after a prolonged gap of almost 11 years, a Civilization game will be available on Sony SNE and Microsoft MSFT consoles. Take Two’s plan to launch the game on consoles is expected to strike the right chord with consumers as demand for console games is robust.



Newzoo projects console revenues to grow more than 13.4% year over year to $47.9 billion, fastest among the entire video game segments in 2019. Additionally, console represents more than 50% of the total games market in the United States.



Take Two is leaving no stone unturned to tap on the huge growth potential. The company is actively promoting with Sony to attract PlayStation 4 users.



As part of their marketing initiatives, PlayStation 4 users will receive the Nubia Civilization & Scenario Pack, and Khmer and Indonesia Civilization & Scenario Pack with their purchase of Civilization VI. However, Xbox One users have to buy the aforesaid packs separately.



Take Two’s Solid Content Portfolio to Drive Top Line



Take Two’s strong slate of releases, which includes Borderlands 3, Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey, The Outer Worlds and Sid Meier’s Civilization VI, is a key catalyst.



The company recently launched Borderlands 3 on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC via Epic Games Store. The shooter-looter series sold more than 5 million units within the first five days of its launch.



Additionally, Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey launched for PC through Epic Games Store will be available on PlayStation 4 and across Xbox One devices in December 2019.



Moreover, The Outer Worlds, scheduled for launch on Oct 25, is expected to be one of the largest contributors to the company’s second-quarter fiscal 2020 net bookings, projected between $860 million and $910 million. Take Two expects GAAP net revenues between $855 million and $905 million for the said quarter.



