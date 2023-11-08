Take-Two To Drop Trailer For Widely-anticipated "GTA VI" Next Month

(RTTNews) - Video game developer Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO) has announced that it would release a trailer for the next installment of its best-selling game series "Grand Theft Auto" early next month.

"We are very excited to let you know that in early December, we will release the first trailer for the next Grand Theft Auto," the company announced in a statement.

The trailer for "Grand Theft Auto VI" will be released a decade after the launch of its predecessor. The trailer will be released in celebration of the 25th anniversary of Rockstar Games, the Take-Two unit that develops the game.

"Next month marks the 25th anniversary of Rockstar Games. Thanks to the incredible support of our players worldwide, we have had the opportunity to create games we are truly passionate about — without you, none of this would be possible, and we are so grateful to all of you for sharing this journey with us," the company said.

Rockstar Games was founded in December 1998 as a subsidiary of Take-Two, using the assets Take-Two had previously acquired from BMG Interactive.

Grand Theft Auto was created by David Jones and Mike Dailly. Later titles were developed under the oversight of brothers Dan and Sam Houser, Leslie Benzies and Aaron Garbut.

The series' original was released in 1997. The most recent version of the series, Grand Theft Auto V, has sold over 170 million copies since its release in September 2013, making it the second-best-selling video game of all time. The video game broke industry sales records and became the fastest-selling entertainment product in history, earning $800 million in its first day and $1 billion in its first three days. GTA V has garnered around $7.68 billion in sales since its launch.

