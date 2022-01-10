Stocks
TTWO

Take-Two to Acquire Zynga for $12.7B

Contributor
Priti Ramgarhia TipRanks
Published

Take-Two Interactive (NASDAQ: TTWO) has agreed to snap up California-based Zynga (NASDAQ: ZNGA) in a cash and stock deal worth about $12.7 billion, representing a 64% premium to Zynga’s closing share price on January 7, 2022. 

Through this acquisition, Take-Two's portfolio of console and PC games, and Zynga’s mobile franchises, will be combined to establish Take-Two as one of the largest publishers of mobile games, the fastest-growing segment of the interactive entertainment industry, with $6.1 billion in trailing twelve-month pro-forma Net Bookings for the period ended September 30, 2021.

The deal is expected to deliver around $100 million of annual cost synergies within the first two years post-closing and over $500 million of annual Net Bookings opportunities over time. 

Per the terms of the deal, shareholders of Zynga will receive $6.36 in shares of Take-Two common stock and $3.50 in cash for each share held. The transaction, which awaits both companies’ shareholder approvals and certain regulatory approvals, is likely to close in the first quarter of Take-Two’s Fiscal Year 2023, ending June 30, 2022. 

With Zynga’s stockholders receiving around 64.5% of the purchase price in Take-Two stock, all stockholders are likely to gain from the combined company’s scale, improved financial profile, and expected synergies. 

TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.

