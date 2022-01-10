Take-Two to acquire Zynga at an enterprise value of $12.7 billion

Jan 10 (Reuters) - Video game maker Take-Two Interactive Software Inc TTWO.O will acquire mobile game maker Zynga Inc ZNGA.O in a cash and stock deal at an enterprise value of nearly $12.7 billion.

