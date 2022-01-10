US Markets
Take-Two to acquire Zynga at an enterprise value of $12.7 billion

Nivedita Balu Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Video game maker Take-Two Interactive Software Inc will acquire mobile game maker Zynga Inc in a cash and stock deal at an enterprise value of nearly $12.7 billion.

