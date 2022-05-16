US Markets
Take-Two sales forecast disappoints on slowing demand as pandemic ebbs

Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

Take-Two Interactive Software, the publisher of "Grand Theft Auto", on Monday forecast full-year adjusted sales below estimates, as it expects demand to plateau in a post-pandemic world.

May 16 (Reuters) - Take-Two Interactive Software TTWO.O, the publisher of "Grand Theft Auto", on Monday forecast full-year adjusted sales below estimates, as it expects demand to plateau in a post-pandemic world.

The return of social life in a reopening economy and a thin lineup of big gaming titles are posing challenges to Take-Two, whose sales boomed through much of the pandemic, mirroring the broader video-game industry.

The company said it was expecting full-year adjusted sales of $3.75 billion to $3.85 billion. Analysts were expecting $3.96 billion, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

The New York-based company also forecast first-quarter adjusted sales of $700 million to $750 million, below estimates of $777.9 million.

Take-Two's net income fell to $110.97 million, or 95 cents per share, in the quarter ended March 31, from $218.81 million, or $1.88 per share, a year earlier.

