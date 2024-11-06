News & Insights

Take-Two reports Q2 GAAP EPS ($2.08) vs ($3.20) last year

November 06, 2024 — 04:12 pm EST

Reports Q2 net bookings $1.47B, consensus $1.43B. “I am pleased to report that we delivered strong second quarter results. Our Net Bookings of $1.47 billion were at the top of our guidance range, driven by the continued success of the Grand Theft Auto and Borderlands franchises, and our operating results surpassed our plans, largely due to a shift in the timing of marketing expenses within the year,” said Strauss Zelnick, Chairman and CEO of Take-Two (TTWO) Interactive.

