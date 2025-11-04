Take-Two to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Cards for the Stock?

Take-Two Interactive Software TTWO is scheduled to release second-quarter fiscal 2026 results on Nov. 6.



For the second quarter of fiscal 2026, Take-Two expects GAAP net revenues between $1.65 billion and $1.70 billion. Operating expenses are expected to be between $1.02 billion and $1.03 billion. It expects a loss per share between 75 cents and 60 cents.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for TTWO’s fiscal second-quarter revenues is pegged at $1.74 billion, indicating growth of 17.71% on a year-over-year basis.



The consensus mark for earnings is pegged at 91 cents per share, which has been unchanged over the past 30 days, indicating an improvement of 37.88% from the year-ago quarter.



TTWO beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in each of the trailing four quarters, with an average surprise of 52.58%.



Let us see how things have shaped up for the upcoming announcement.

Key Factors to Consider for TTWO

The company entered the quarter with strong momentum after exceeding first-quarter expectations with net bookings of $1.42 billion and raising full-year guidance to $6.05-$6.15 billion, suggesting 8% growth over fiscal 2025.



The company guided for second-quarter 2026 net bookings to range between $1.70 billion and $1.75 billion compared with $1.44 billion in the prior-year period, indicating robust year-over-year expansion. This quarter featured three major launches that drove performance: Mafia: The Old Country released on Aug. 8, NBA 2K26 launched globally on Sept. 5, and Borderlands 4 launched on Sept. 23.



The company's core franchises demonstrated remarkable momentum in the previous quarter, with NBA 2K25 selling more than 11.5 million units and recurrent consumer spending growing 48% year over year. The franchise's proven track record, combined with NBA 2K26's early September launch, positioned it as a major contributor to fiscal second-quarter results.



Grand Theft Auto V sold more than 215 million units worldwide, with new player accounts for GTA Online growing over 50% year over year, while mobile titles, including Toon Blast continued delivering consistent growth. Recurrent consumer spending increased 17% in the fiscal first quarter and accounted for 83% of net bookings, establishing a sustainable revenue foundation for the quarter under review.



With three blockbuster releases, accelerating recurrent spending, and raised full-year guidance, Take-Two demonstrated remarkable operational strength. Investors should consider establishing positions ahead of the Nov. 6 earnings release to capitalize on what promises to be exceptional quarterly results.

What Our Model Says

According to the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. However, that is not the exact case here.



TTWO has an Earnings ESP of -2.97% and sports a Zacks Rank #1 at present. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Stocks to Consider

Here are a few companies worth considering, as our model indicates that they possess the right combination of factors to exceed earnings expectations in their upcoming releases:



Fair Isaac FICO has an Earnings ESP of +0.46% and sports a Zacks Rank #1 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Fair Isaac is set to report fourth-quarter fiscal 2025 results on Nov. 5. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for FICO’s fourth-quarter earnings is pegged at $7.34 per share, up by 2 cents over the past 30 days, indicating an increase of 12.2% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



StoneCo STNE has an Earnings ESP of +7.81% and sports a Zacks Rank #1 at present.



Stone Co is slated to report third-quarter 2025 results on Nov. 6. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for STNE’s third-quarter earnings is pegged at 43 cents per share, up by 2 cents over the past 30 days, indicating an increase of 22.9% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



NVIDIA NVDA has an Earnings ESP of +2.08% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present.

NVDA is set to report its third-quarter fiscal 2026 results on Nov. 19. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NVDA’s fiscal third-quarter earnings is pegged at $1.23 per share, unchanged over the past 30 days, indicating an increase of 51.85% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.

