Take-Two price target raised to $200 from $185 at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised the firm’s price target on Take-Two (TTWO) to $200 from $185 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. Q2 results came in ahead, with bookings 1% above and EPS 49% above the firm’s estimates, notes the analyst, who adds that the focus remains on GTA and the pipeline.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on TTWO:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.