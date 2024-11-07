Take-Two price target raised to $200 from $185 at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised the firm’s price target on Take-Two (TTWO) to $200 from $185 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. Q2 results came in ahead, with bookings 1% above and EPS 49% above the firm’s estimates, notes the analyst, who adds that the focus remains on GTA and the pipeline.
