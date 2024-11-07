Take-Two price target raised to $190 from $185 at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer raised the firm’s price target on Take-Two (TTWO) to $190 from $185 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The firm notes the company reported Q2 bookings/non-GAAP EPS of $1.5B/66c, comparing to Street estimates of $1.45B/42c. Management reiterated FY25 bookings guidance of $5.6B compares to Street’s $5.62B, implying 5% growth, and raised the RCS growth guidance from 3% to 4%.

