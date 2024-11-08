Take-Two price target raised to $190 from $170 at Raymond James

Raymond James raised the firm’s price target on Take-Two (TTWO) to $190 from $170 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares following the company’s Q2 earnings results. The report was “slightly ahead of the top of the bookings range, and solidly above on EPS,” and showed that NBA 2K25 got off to a strong start, mobile continued its recent momentum, and GTA Online came in ahead on solid summer content releases. Additionally, the intra-quarter announcements of Borderlands 4 and Mafia: The Old Country for FY26 “tick enthusiasm up” going forward into FY26 and anticipated Grand Theft Auto VI release.

