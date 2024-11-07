Take-Two price target raised to $176 from $173 at TD Cowen

TD Cowen raised the firm’s price target on Take-Two (TTWO) to $176 from $173 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm said Take-Two reported Q2:F25 bookings at the top end of guidance. FY25 bookings guidance was reiterated, as was directional bookings guidance for FY26-27.
