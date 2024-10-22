Take-Two price target lowered to $195 from $200 at JPMorgan

JPMorgan analyst Cory Carpenter lowered the firm’s price target on Take-Two to $195 from $200 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. The firm updated estimates and across its video game coverage ahead of earnings. Global video game industry growth remains tepid, but JPMorgan encouraged by stable mobile trends and expects console spend o improve next year driven by a strong game slate and potential next generation Switch release, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm’s favorite names across the group remain Take Two (TTWO) and Roblox (RBLX).

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on TTWO:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.