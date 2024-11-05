Take-Two management to meet with Roth MKM

Meeting to be held with CEO Goldstein in London, England on November 11-13 hosted by Roth MKM.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on TTWO:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.