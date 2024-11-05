Take-Two management to meet with Roth MKM

Meeting to be held with CEO Goldstein in London, England on November 11-13 hosted by Roth MKM.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on TTWO:
- TTWO Earnings Report this Week: Is It a Buy, Ahead of Earnings?
- Take-Two in discussions to sell Chartboost adtech unit, Insider says
- Game On: U.S. video game spending fell 6% y/y in September, says Circana
- U.S. video game spending fell 6% year-over-year in September, says Circana
- Netflix’s (NFLX) Gaming Ambitions Stumble on Closure of Team Blue Studio
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.