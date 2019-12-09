Take-Two Launches Kerbal Space Program Expansion on Console

Take-Two Interactive’s TTWO Private Division and gaming developer, Squad recently released the Breaking Ground expansion for the console version of space flight simulation game, Kerbal Space Program: Enhanced Edition with new features and updates.



Priced at $14.99, the expansion pack is available worldwide on PS4, PS4 Pro and across the Xbox One family of devices, including Xbox One X.



Notably, the first expansion pack for Kerbal Space Program: Breaking Ground was launched for PC in May 2019.



Take-Two has been one of the top-performing gaming stocks on a year-to-date basis. Shares have returned 20.2% year-to-date outperforming the industry’s rally of 19.1%.



Year to Date Performance







Game Details



While the base game is about building and launching space-bound rocket ships, the Breaking Ground expansion focuses on planetary exploration of mysterious surface features like mineral formations, meteors and craters on all celestial bodies in the Kerbolar system.



New surface features are scattered across planets throughout the system and can be analyzed with a new robotic arm attached to rovers.



Additionally, users can create inventive vehicles and vessels with new robotic parts including hinges, rotors, pistons, propeller blades and rotational servos to aid Kerbal players in exploring their universe.



In addition to the expansion, Take-Two’s free update for Kerbal Space Program: Enhanced Edition includes more console optimization, altitude toggle functions, and an improved burn time indicator.



Moreover, the Breaking Ground expansion comes with newly deployed Rover Arm that helps users to collect minerals, a seismometer that aids in the study of geological shifts, and weather stations, which help to measure changes in a celestial body's atmosphere.



Expanding Portfolio



The launch of Kerbal Space Program Enhanced Edition: Breaking Ground expansion for consoles strengthens Take Two’s portfolio ahead of the holiday season.



The company’s strong slate of releases that includes Borderlands 3, Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey, The Outer Worlds and the latest Sid Meir’s Civilization VI for consoles is expected to drive revenues in the near term.



However, Take-Two faces significant competition from the likes of Activision ATVI, Electronic Arts EA and Zynga ZNGA among others.



Release of EA’s Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and Activision’s Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is expected intensify competition in the video gaming space, prior to the upcoming holiday season.



Currently, Take-Two carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



The Hottest Tech Mega-Trend of All



Last year, it generated $24 billion in global revenues. By 2020, it's predicted to blast through the roof to $77.6 billion. Famed investor Mark Cuban says it will produce "the world's first trillionaires," but that should still leave plenty of money for regular investors who make the right trades early.



See Zacks' 3 Best Stocks to Play This Trend >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.