Take-Two Interactive (TTWO) Stock Moves -1.79%: What You Should Know

Take-Two Interactive (TTWO) closed the most recent trading day at $204.41, moving -1.79% from the previous trading session. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 3.46%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 2.5%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 4.31%.

Coming into today, shares of the publisher of "Grand Theft Auto" and other video games had gained 1.36% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Discretionary sector lost 6.94%, while the S&P 500 lost 5.27%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Take-Two Interactive in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $1.08, indicating a 248.39% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $1.55 billion, indicating a 14.73% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Take-Two Interactive. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Currently, Take-Two Interactive is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Take-Two Interactive is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 26.78. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 14.98 for its industry.

Meanwhile, TTWO's PEG ratio is currently 0.82. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. As the market closed yesterday, the Gaming industry was having an average PEG ratio of 1.09.

The Gaming industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 144, putting it in the bottom 42% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (TTWO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

