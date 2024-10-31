Take-Two Interactive (TTWO) Stock Moves -0.72%: What You Should Know

The latest trading session saw Take-Two Interactive (TTWO) ending at $161.72, denoting a -0.72% adjustment from its last day's close. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.86%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.9%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 2.76%.

Shares of the publisher of "Grand Theft Auto" and other video games have appreciated by 7.61% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 1.54% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.01%.

The upcoming earnings release of Take-Two Interactive will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on November 6, 2024. On that day, Take-Two Interactive is projected to report earnings of $0.42 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 65.85%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.45 billion, up 0.21% from the year-ago period.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $2.52 per share and a revenue of $5.61 billion, indicating changes of +0.4% and +5.27%, respectively, from the former year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Take-Two Interactive. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 4.81% lower. Take-Two Interactive presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Take-Two Interactive is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 64.76. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 15.47, which means Take-Two Interactive is trading at a premium to the group.

Investors should also note that TTWO has a PEG ratio of 1.99 right now. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. TTWO's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.05 as of yesterday's close.

The Toys - Games - Hobbies industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 98, this industry ranks in the top 39% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.