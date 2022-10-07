Take-Two Interactive (TTWO) Stock Moves -0.54%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Take-Two Interactive (TTWO) closed at $120.73, marking a -0.54% move from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.8%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 2.11%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.06%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the publisher of "Grand Theft Auto" and other video games had gained 0.66% over the past month. This has outpaced the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 6.33% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.08% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Take-Two Interactive as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Take-Two Interactive is projected to report earnings of $1.37 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 13.29%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.53 billion, up 55.2% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.91 per share and revenue of $5.85 billion, which would represent changes of -7.18% and +71.67%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Take-Two Interactive. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1% lower. Take-Two Interactive currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Take-Two Interactive has a Forward P/E ratio of 24.7 right now. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.19.

Meanwhile, TTWO's PEG ratio is currently 1.36. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Toys - Games - Hobbies stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.9 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Toys - Games - Hobbies industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 71, putting it in the top 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.



This Little-Known Semiconductor Stock Could Be Your Portfolio’s Hedge Against Inflation

Everyone uses semiconductors. But only a small number of people know what they are and what they do. If you use a smartphone, computer, microwave, digital camera or refrigerator (and that’s just the tip of the iceberg), you have a need for semiconductors. That’s why their importance can’t be overstated and their disruption in the supply chain has such a global effect. But every cloud has a silver lining. Shockwaves to the international supply chain from the global pandemic have unearthed a tremendous opportunity for investors. And today, Zacks' leading stock strategist is revealing the one semiconductor stock that stands to gain the most in a new FREE report. It's yours at no cost and with no obligation.>>Yes, I Want to Help Protect My Portfolio During the Recession



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



TakeTwo Interactive Software, Inc. (TTWO): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.