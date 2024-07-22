Take-Two Interactive (TTWO) Rises But Trails Market: What Investors Should Know

In the latest market close, Take-Two Interactive (TTWO) reached $150.45, with a +0.09% movement compared to the previous day. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.08%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.32%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 1.58%.

The publisher of "Grand Theft Auto" and other video games's shares have seen a decrease of 4.99% over the last month, not keeping up with the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 0.91% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.43%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Take-Two Interactive in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on August 8, 2024. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.01, signifying a 97.22% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $1.24 billion, indicating a 2.91% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $2.53 per share and a revenue of $5.64 billion, demonstrating changes of +0.8% and +5.7%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Take-Two Interactive. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 1.17% increase. At present, Take-Two Interactive boasts a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

In the context of valuation, Take-Two Interactive is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 59.38. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.65.

One should further note that TTWO currently holds a PEG ratio of 1.83. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Toys - Games - Hobbies industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.04.

The Toys - Games - Hobbies industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 96, putting it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow TTWO in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Free Report – 3 Stocks Sneaking Into Hydrogen Energy

Demand for clean hydrogen energy is projected to reach $500 billion by 2030 and grow 5-FOLD by 2050. No guarantees, but three companies are quietly getting the jump on their competition.

Zacks Investment Research is temporarily offering an urgent Special Report naming and explaining these emerging powerhouses primed to boom. Click below for Hydrogen Energy: 3 Industrial Giants to Ride the Next Renewable Energy Wave.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (TTWO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.