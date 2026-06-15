Take-Two Interactive (TTWO) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts

In the latest close session, Take-Two Interactive (TTWO) was up +2.07% at $216.13. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.65% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.92%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 3.07%.

Shares of the publisher of "Grand Theft Auto" and other video games have depreciated by 12.66% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 1.52%, and the S&P 500's gain of 0.48%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Take-Two Interactive in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.31, showcasing a 49.18% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $1.35 billion, reflecting a 4.85% fall from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $6.71 per share and revenue of $8.47 billion, which would represent changes of +63.66% and +26.08%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Take-Two Interactive. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 24.47% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. As of now, Take-Two Interactive holds a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

In terms of valuation, Take-Two Interactive is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 31.56. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 18.24 of its industry.

We can additionally observe that TTWO currently boasts a PEG ratio of 3.16. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. Gaming stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.46 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Gaming industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 152, which puts it in the bottom 38% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

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Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (TTWO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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