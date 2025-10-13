Take-Two Interactive (TTWO) Outperforms Broader Market: What You Need to Know

In the latest trading session, Take-Two Interactive (TTWO) closed at $256.68, marking a +1.87% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.56%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 1.29%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 2.21%.

Heading into today, shares of the publisher of "Grand Theft Auto" and other video games had gained 2.32% over the past month, outpacing the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 5.13% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.41%.

The upcoming earnings release of Take-Two Interactive will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on November 6, 2025. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.91, reflecting a 37.88% increase from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $1.74 billion, indicating a 17.71% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $2.82 per share and a revenue of $6.11 billion, signifying shifts of +37.56% and +8.13%, respectively, from the last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Take-Two Interactive should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.02% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. As of now, Take-Two Interactive holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Take-Two Interactive's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 89.25. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 23.88.

Investors should also note that TTWO has a PEG ratio of 2.61 right now. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. TTWO's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.82 as of yesterday's close.

The Gaming industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 61, which puts it in the top 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

